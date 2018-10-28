$22.88 Billion in Sales Expected for Marathon Petroleum Corp (MPC) This Quarter

Equities analysts predict that Marathon Petroleum Corp (NYSE:MPC) will announce sales of $22.88 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Marathon Petroleum’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $22.00 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $23.76 billion. Marathon Petroleum posted sales of $19.39 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 18%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, November 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Marathon Petroleum will report full year sales of $88.57 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $78.57 billion to $101.70 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $109.09 billion, with estimates ranging from $88.00 billion to $146.13 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Marathon Petroleum.

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 26th. The oil and gas company reported $2.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.98 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $22.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.14 billion. Marathon Petroleum had a return on equity of 12.83% and a net margin of 4.89%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 22.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.93 EPS.

MPC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Marathon Petroleum from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 11th. Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Marathon Petroleum in a research report on Tuesday, October 2nd. They set a “conviction-buy” rating for the company. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 7th. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Marathon Petroleum in a research report on Monday, August 27th. Finally, Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Marathon Petroleum in a research report on Wednesday, October 3rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $125.00 price objective for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $92.38.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MPC. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC grew its position in Marathon Petroleum by 20.4% in the first quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 15,285 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,117,000 after purchasing an additional 2,593 shares in the last quarter. Her Majesty the Queen in Right of the Province of Alberta as represented by Alberta Investment Management Corp bought a new position in shares of Marathon Petroleum in the 1st quarter valued at about $285,000. Atlantic Trust Group LLC grew its position in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 41.3% in the 1st quarter. Atlantic Trust Group LLC now owns 67,952 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,968,000 after acquiring an additional 19,868 shares during the period. Suntrust Banks Inc. grew its position in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 30.3% in the 1st quarter. Suntrust Banks Inc. now owns 103,280 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $7,549,000 after acquiring an additional 24,014 shares during the period. Finally, Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Marathon Petroleum in the 1st quarter valued at about $587,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE MPC traded down $1.10 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $68.86. 7,837,688 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,525,544. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The company has a market cap of $31.06 billion, a PE ratio of 18.12, a P/E/G ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.50. Marathon Petroleum has a twelve month low of $57.40 and a twelve month high of $88.45.

Marathon Petroleum Company Profile

Marathon Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in refining, marketing, retailing, and transporting petroleum products primarily in the United States. It operates through three segments: Refining & Marketing, Speedway, and Midstream. It refines crude oil and other feed stocks at its six refineries in the Gulf Coast and Midwest regions of the United States; and purchases refined products and ethanol for resale.

