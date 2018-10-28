$16.28 Billion in Sales Expected for Centene Corp (CNC) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Centene Corp (NYSE:CNC) to post sales of $16.28 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Nine analysts have provided estimates for Centene’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $15.89 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $16.53 billion. Centene posted sales of $12.81 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 27.1%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, February 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Centene will report full year sales of $59.95 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $59.44 billion to $60.27 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $69.80 billion, with estimates ranging from $69.14 billion to $70.95 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Centene.

Centene (NYSE:CNC) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 23rd. The company reported $1.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $16.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.93 billion. Centene had a net margin of 1.58% and a return on equity of 14.42%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 36.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.35 earnings per share.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on CNC. Piper Jaffray Companies reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $152.00 price objective on shares of Centene in a report on Wednesday, July 25th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Centene from $125.00 to $134.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 25th. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price objective on shares of Centene from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Centene from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Citigroup reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $147.00 price objective on shares of Centene in a report on Wednesday, July 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $151.67.

Shares of CNC traded down $4.20 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $127.25. The stock had a trading volume of 2,624,938 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,703,281. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. Centene has a 52-week low of $90.07 and a 52-week high of $148.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.82.

In other Centene news, EVP Keith H. Williamson sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.00, for a total transaction of $290,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert K. Ditmore sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.06, for a total transaction of $2,175,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 20,800 shares of company stock valued at $3,018,990. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Tavio Capital LLC purchased a new position in Centene during the second quarter worth about $20,773,000. Sentry Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Centene during the second quarter worth about $1,679,000. Commonwealth Bank of Australia boosted its stake in Centene by 16.3% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Bank of Australia now owns 18,178 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,234,000 after buying an additional 2,554 shares during the period. Greenleaf Trust purchased a new position in Centene during the second quarter worth about $301,000. Finally, DNB Asset Management AS boosted its stake in Centene by 11.5% during the third quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 25,309 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,664,000 after buying an additional 2,609 shares during the period. 90.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Centene

Centene Corporation operates as a diversified and multi-national healthcare enterprise that provides programs and services to under-insured and uninsured individuals in the United States. It operates through two segments, Managed Care and Specialty Services. The Managed Care segment offers health plan coverage to individuals through government subsidized programs, including Medicaid, the State children's health insurance program, long-term care, foster care, and dual eligible individual, as well as aged, blind, or disabled programs.

