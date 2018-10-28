1&1 Drillisch (DRI) PT Set at €45.00 by Goldman Sachs Group

1&1 Drillisch (ETR:DRI) received a €45.00 ($52.33) price target from research analysts at Goldman Sachs Group in a report issued on Friday. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group’s price target indicates a potential upside of 28.35% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. DZ Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of 1&1 Drillisch in a research report on Wednesday, July 18th. Berenberg Bank set a €69.00 ($80.23) price target on shares of 1&1 Drillisch and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 13th. HSBC set a €60.00 ($69.77) price target on shares of 1&1 Drillisch and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 6th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €73.00 ($84.88) price target on shares of 1&1 Drillisch and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 5th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €72.00 ($83.72) price target on shares of 1&1 Drillisch and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of €64.38 ($74.87).

Shares of ETR:DRI opened at €35.06 ($40.77) on Friday. 1&1 Drillisch has a one year low of €5.25 ($6.10) and a one year high of €72.65 ($84.48).

1&1 Drillisch AG operates as a telecommunications provider in Germany. The company provides its customers with a portfolio of services and products from the fields of DSL, mobile voice, and data services. It markets postpaid and prepaid products in the networks of Telefónica and Vodafone, as well as landline and DSL products, including the related applications, such as home networking, online storage, telephony, and video on demand or IPTV.

