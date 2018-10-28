$129.71 Million in Sales Expected for Banner Co. (BANR) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Banner Co. (NASDAQ:BANR) to post $129.71 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Banner’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $135.60 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $126.50 million. Banner reported sales of $128.15 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 1.2%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, January 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Banner will report full-year sales of $499.13 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $496.70 million to $504.29 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $562.81 million, with estimates ranging from $551.62 million to $572.10 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Banner.

Banner (NASDAQ:BANR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 24th. The financial services provider reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $129.49 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $125.29 million. Banner had a return on equity of 9.74% and a net margin of 16.08%.

Several research analysts recently commented on BANR shares. BidaskClub upgraded Banner from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, September 8th. Sandler O’Neill reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 price target on shares of Banner in a research report on Monday, July 30th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $61.00 price objective on shares of Banner in a research note on Friday, July 13th. Stephens reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $68.00 price objective on shares of Banner in a research note on Thursday, September 6th. Finally, FIG Partners raised shares of Banner from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $65.20.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in Banner by 27.8% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 171,179 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,292,000 after purchasing an additional 37,262 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of Banner by 13.7% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 264,940 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $15,931,000 after acquiring an additional 31,829 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its stake in shares of Banner by 4.0% during the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 56,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,415,000 after acquiring an additional 2,200 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in shares of Banner by 8.5% during the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 55,482 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,336,000 after acquiring an additional 4,327 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Banner by 4.3% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 277,324 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $15,388,000 after acquiring an additional 11,424 shares in the last quarter. 91.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BANR traded down $0.42 on Thursday, hitting $57.62. The company had a trading volume of 149,477 shares, compared to its average volume of 169,759. The firm has a market cap of $1.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.27, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.90. Banner has a 12-month low of $52.10 and a 12-month high of $67.11. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 19th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 10th were paid a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, October 9th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.64%. This is an increase from Banner’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. Banner’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.84%.

Banner Company Profile

Banner Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Banner Bank and Islanders Bank, which provides commercial banking and financial products and services to individuals, businesses, and public sector entities primarily in the United States. It offers deposit products, including interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing checking accounts, money market deposit accounts, regular savings accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as treasury management services and retirement savings plans.

