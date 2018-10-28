12,191 Shares in Cintas Co. (CTAS) Purchased by W.E. Donoghue & Co. LLC

W.E. Donoghue & Co. LLC bought a new position in shares of Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 12,191 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,412,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cintas by 18,267.8% during the 2nd quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 766,673 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,064,000 after buying an additional 762,499 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cintas by 15.9% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,507,776 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $464,114,000 after buying an additional 344,359 shares during the last quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp boosted its stake in shares of Cintas by 127.9% during the 2nd quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 458,356 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $84,828,000 after buying an additional 257,231 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Cintas by 10.5% during the 2nd quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,599,614 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $296,040,000 after buying an additional 151,458 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Cintas by 12.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,297,097 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $240,054,000 after buying an additional 145,128 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.11% of the company’s stock.

CTAS has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Cintas from $152.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock a “$192.53” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 18th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Cintas from $162.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 20th. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating and set a $215.00 price objective on shares of Cintas in a research note on Friday, July 20th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Cintas from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 20th. Finally, Nomura restated a “hold” rating and set a $188.00 price objective on shares of Cintas in a research note on Sunday, July 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $196.33.

Shares of NASDAQ:CTAS opened at $171.47 on Friday. Cintas Co. has a 52-week low of $144.40 and a 52-week high of $217.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.88, a PEG ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 3.10 and a quick ratio of 2.65.

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, September 25th. The business services provider reported $1.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.13. Cintas had a net margin of 12.72% and a return on equity of 24.13%. The business had revenue of $1.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.68 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.45 EPS. Cintas’s revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Cintas Co. will post 7.24 EPS for the current year.

About Cintas

Cintas Corporation provides corporate identity uniforms and related business services primarily in North America, Latin America, Europe, and Asia. It operates through Uniform Rental and Facility Services and First Aid and Safety Services segments. The company rents and services uniforms and other garments, including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items; and provides restroom cleaning services and supplies, and carpet and tile cleaning services, as well as sells uniforms directly.

