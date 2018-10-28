-$1.64 Earnings Per Share Expected for Sohu.com Ltd – (SOHU) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect that Sohu.com Ltd – (NASDAQ:SOHU) will announce earnings per share of ($1.64) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Sohu.com’s earnings. Sohu.com posted earnings per share of ($2.38) in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 31.1%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Monday, November 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Sohu.com will report full year earnings of ($6.23) per share for the current year. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of ($1.47) per share. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Sohu.com.

Sohu.com (NASDAQ:SOHU) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 30th. The information services provider reported ($1.27) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.50) by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $486.01 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $506.79 million. Sohu.com had a negative net margin of 27.38% and a negative return on equity of 19.39%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($1.85) earnings per share.

Several research analysts have commented on SOHU shares. BidaskClub cut shares of Sohu.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Sunday, October 21st. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Sohu.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, July 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have given a hold rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $57.00.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SOHU. Global X Management Co LLC raised its holdings in Sohu.com by 52.4% in the second quarter. Global X Management Co LLC now owns 9,217 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $327,000 after buying an additional 3,169 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new position in Sohu.com in the second quarter valued at approximately $135,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its holdings in Sohu.com by 10.2% in the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 101,205 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $3,129,000 after buying an additional 9,359 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in Sohu.com by 4,453.4% in the third quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 11,247 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $224,000 after buying an additional 11,000 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in Sohu.com by 41.4% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 47,846 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,480,000 after buying an additional 14,016 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.86% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ SOHU traded up $0.20 on Friday, hitting $17.08. 1,122,149 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 647,969. The company has a current ratio of 2.20, a quick ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Sohu.com has a fifty-two week low of $15.89 and a fifty-two week high of $62.89.

Sohu.com Inc provides online media, search, and game services on personal computers (PCs), mobile devices, and tablets in the People's Republic of China. The company operates sohu.com, which provides online news and information; Sohu News APP, a mobile phone application, as well as m.sohu.com mobile portal; tv.sohu.com that offers online video content and service, as well as Sohu Video APP, a mobile phone application; and focus.cn, which provides online real estate information and services.

