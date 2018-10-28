$1.50 EPS Expected for J2 Global Inc (JCOM) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts forecast that J2 Global Inc (NASDAQ:JCOM) will announce earnings of $1.50 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for J2 Global’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.46 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.52. J2 Global reported earnings of $1.34 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 11.9%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results after the market closes on Monday, November 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that J2 Global will report full-year earnings of $6.23 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.16 to $6.32. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $6.67 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.20 to $6.93. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow J2 Global.

Get J2 Global alerts:

J2 Global (NASDAQ:JCOM) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 9th. The technology company reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $287.89 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $299.59 million. J2 Global had a return on equity of 26.39% and a net margin of 11.19%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.33 earnings per share.

Several equities research analysts have commented on JCOM shares. BidaskClub lowered J2 Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 1st. Citigroup dropped their price target on J2 Global from $88.00 to $86.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 13th. ValuEngine lowered J2 Global from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, October 12th. Wedbush started coverage on J2 Global in a research note on Thursday, October 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $95.00 price target for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating and set a $92.00 price target on shares of J2 Global in a research note on Monday, August 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $93.25.

In other news, CEO Vivek Shah sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.55, for a total value of $217,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 717,830 shares in the company, valued at $52,078,566.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Jeremy Rossen sold 2,457 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.17, for a total value of $199,434.69. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 30,715 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,493,136.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 12,509 shares of company stock valued at $996,327 over the last 90 days. 5.15% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fort L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of J2 Global in the second quarter valued at about $120,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of J2 Global by 1,169.0% in the second quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 27,728 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $175,000 after buying an additional 25,543 shares in the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of J2 Global in the second quarter valued at about $194,000. World Asset Management Inc acquired a new stake in shares of J2 Global in the second quarter valued at about $208,000. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC acquired a new stake in shares of J2 Global in the first quarter valued at about $213,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.66% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:JCOM traded down $1.03 on Friday, hitting $72.33. 390,450 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 369,371. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.56 billion, a PE ratio of 13.37, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 2.17 and a quick ratio of 2.17. J2 Global has a fifty-two week low of $70.27 and a fifty-two week high of $91.58.

J2 Global Company Profile

j2 Global, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of Internet services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Cloud Services and Digital Media. The Cloud Services segment offers cloud services to sole proprietors, small to medium-sized businesses and enterprises, and government organizations.

Further Reading: Stock Split

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on J2 Global (JCOM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for J2 Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for J2 Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.