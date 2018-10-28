$1.10 Earnings Per Share Expected for Dorman Products Inc. (DORM) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Dorman Products Inc. (NASDAQ:DORM) to announce $1.10 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Dorman Products’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.15 and the lowest is $1.06. Dorman Products posted earnings of $0.87 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 26.4%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 25th.

On average, analysts expect that Dorman Products will report full year earnings of $4.19 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.15 to $4.25. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $4.57 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.47 to $4.68. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Dorman Products.

Dorman Products (NASDAQ:DORM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 25th. The auto parts company reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $247.95 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $234.46 million. Dorman Products had a return on equity of 20.15% and a net margin of 12.85%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. BidaskClub upgraded Dorman Products from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Barrington Research restated a “hold” rating on shares of Dorman Products in a research note on Monday, October 22nd. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Dorman Products from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 6th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $59.60.

In other news, CEO Mathias J. Barton sold 18,986 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.34, for a total transaction of $1,544,321.24. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 111,011 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,029,634.74. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Paul R. Lederer sold 3,925 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.60, for a total value of $300,655.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 24,278 shares of company stock valued at $1,949,046 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 11.90% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Dorman Products by 7.9% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,916,088 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $267,506,000 after buying an additional 288,155 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Dorman Products by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 926,430 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $63,287,000 after buying an additional 20,127 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its position in shares of Dorman Products by 16.1% during the 2nd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 796,579 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $54,414,000 after buying an additional 110,326 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Dorman Products by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 776,400 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $53,036,000 after buying an additional 10,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Dorman Products by 14.9% during the 3rd quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 743,623 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $57,199,000 after buying an additional 96,310 shares during the last quarter. 78.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:DORM traded up $5.42 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $76.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 350,679 shares, compared to its average volume of 146,940. The company has a market capitalization of $2.53 billion, a PE ratio of 19.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.07. Dorman Products has a 12 month low of $56.36 and a 12 month high of $83.42.

About Dorman Products

Dorman Products, Inc supplies automotive replacement parts, automotive hardware, and brake products to the automotive aftermarket and mass merchandise markets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Europe, the Middle East, and Australia. It offers original equipment dealer products, such as intake manifolds, exhaust manifolds, window regulators, radiator fan assemblies, tire pressure monitor sensors, exhaust gas recirculation coolers, and complex electronics modules; fluid reservoirs, variable valve timing components, complex electronics, and integrated door lock actuators; and fasteners, including oil drain plugs, wheel bolts, and wheel lug nuts.

