$1.02 Billion in Sales Expected for Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (CHD) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD) to report sales of $1.02 billion for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Nine analysts have made estimates for Church & Dwight’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.01 billion to $1.03 billion. Church & Dwight posted sales of $967.90 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 5.4%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, November 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Church & Dwight will report full-year sales of $4.12 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $4.10 billion to $4.14 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $4.25 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.20 billion to $4.30 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Church & Dwight.

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.01 billion. Church & Dwight had a net margin of 20.29% and a return on equity of 25.21%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.41 earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on CHD shares. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Church & Dwight from $51.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 16th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Church & Dwight from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Church & Dwight from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 3rd. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of Church & Dwight from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank lowered shares of Church & Dwight from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $51.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, October 10th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $55.47.

Shares of CHD traded down $1.25 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $58.03. The stock had a trading volume of 1,637,092 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,522,946. The firm has a market cap of $14.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.91, a PEG ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.38. Church & Dwight has a 12 month low of $43.21 and a 12 month high of $61.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.46.

In other news, CAO Steven J. Katz sold 19,760 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.12, for a total value of $1,128,691.20. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 21,018 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,200,548.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Robert K. Shearer sold 16,718 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.82, for a total transaction of $966,634.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 45,826 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,649,659.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 473,800 shares of company stock worth $27,051,358 in the last three months. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. EULAV Asset Management raised its stake in Church & Dwight by 2.3% during the third quarter. EULAV Asset Management now owns 379,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,537,000 after purchasing an additional 8,600 shares in the last quarter. W.E. Donoghue & Co. LLC purchased a new stake in Church & Dwight during the third quarter valued at $2,588,000. Trust Co. of Vermont raised its stake in Church & Dwight by 1.4% during the third quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 94,201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,593,000 after purchasing an additional 1,273 shares in the last quarter. Asset Advisors Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Church & Dwight during the third quarter valued at $15,633,000. Finally, Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA raised its stake in Church & Dwight by 120.2% during the third quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA now owns 10,074 shares of the company’s stock valued at $598,000 after purchasing an additional 5,499 shares in the last quarter. 85.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Church & Dwight Co, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets household, personal care, and specialty products. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, and the Specialty Products Division. It offers baking soda, cat litter, carpet deodorization, and laundry detergent products under the ARM & HAMMER brand; condoms, lubricants, and vibrators TROJAN brand; stain removers, cleaning solutions, laundry detergents, dishwashing detergents, and bleach alternatives under the OXICLEAN brand; battery-operated and manual toothbrushes under the SPINBRUSH brand; home pregnancy and ovulation test kits under the FIRST RESPONSE brand; depilatories under the NAIR brand; oral analgesic products under the ORAJEL brand; laundry detergents under the XTRA brand; gummy dietary supplements under the L'IL CRITTERS and VITAFUSION brands; dry shampoos under the BATISTE brand; and water flossers and replacement showerheads under the WATERPIK brand.

