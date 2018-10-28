-$0.65 Earnings Per Share Expected for Acceleron Pharma Inc (XLRN) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect that Acceleron Pharma Inc (NASDAQ:XLRN) will post earnings per share of ($0.65) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Acceleron Pharma’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.57) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.72). Acceleron Pharma also posted earnings of ($0.65) per share in the same quarter last year. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report after the market closes on Tuesday, October 30th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Acceleron Pharma will report full year earnings of ($2.52) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.67) to ($2.26). For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of ($1.97) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.48) to ($1.22). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Acceleron Pharma.

Acceleron Pharma (NASDAQ:XLRN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.63) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.64) by $0.01. Acceleron Pharma had a negative return on equity of 30.78% and a negative net margin of 795.94%. The company had revenue of $3.69 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.37 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.77) earnings per share. Acceleron Pharma’s quarterly revenue was up 20.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several brokerages have commented on XLRN. MED reissued a “positive” rating on shares of Acceleron Pharma in a report on Friday, July 13th. Piper Jaffray Companies lowered Acceleron Pharma from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $32.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, July 10th. UBS Group raised their price objective on Acceleron Pharma to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 10th. BidaskClub raised Acceleron Pharma from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 28th. Finally, Cann reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Acceleron Pharma in a research note on Thursday, July 12th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Acceleron Pharma presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $56.30.

XLRN traded up $2.46 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $53.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 431,419 shares, compared to its average volume of 325,632. Acceleron Pharma has a twelve month low of $32.53 and a twelve month high of $59.59. The firm has a market cap of $2.47 billion, a P/E ratio of -20.04 and a beta of 1.38.

In other news, CFO Kevin F. Mclaughlin sold 12,500 shares of Acceleron Pharma stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.00, for a total value of $675,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 56,439 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,047,706. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in shares of Acceleron Pharma by 3.4% in the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 38,122 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,850,000 after acquiring an additional 1,268 shares during the last quarter. Crawford Lake Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Acceleron Pharma in the second quarter worth approximately $927,000. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Acceleron Pharma by 6.7% in the second quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 205,240 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $9,959,000 after acquiring an additional 12,969 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new position in Acceleron Pharma during the second quarter worth $59,835,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Acceleron Pharma by 4.3% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,205,069 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $204,030,000 after buying an additional 175,010 shares during the last quarter. 88.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Acceleron Pharma

Acceleron Pharma Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutics to treat serious and rare diseases. Its therapeutic candidates include luspatercept, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of myelodysplastic syndromes and beta-thalassemia; Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of patients with transfusion-dependent beta-thalassemia and myelofibrosis.

