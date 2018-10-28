-$0.46 EPS Expected for Strongbridge Biopharma plc (SBBP) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Strongbridge Biopharma plc (NASDAQ:SBBP) to announce earnings of ($0.46) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Strongbridge Biopharma’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.50) and the highest is ($0.42). Strongbridge Biopharma posted earnings per share of ($0.35) in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 31.4%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, November 13th.

On average, analysts expect that Strongbridge Biopharma will report full-year earnings of ($1.72) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.88) to ($1.56). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of ($1.34) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.49) to ($1.18). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Strongbridge Biopharma.

Get Strongbridge Biopharma alerts:

Strongbridge Biopharma (NASDAQ:SBBP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.47) by $0.41. The company had revenue of $4.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.53 million.

Several equities research analysts have commented on SBBP shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Strongbridge Biopharma from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 17th. HC Wainwright set a $18.00 target price on shares of Strongbridge Biopharma and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 9th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Strongbridge Biopharma from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 10th. Janney Montgomery Scott boosted their target price on shares of Strongbridge Biopharma to $16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 8th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald set a $17.00 target price on shares of Strongbridge Biopharma and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.75.

In other Strongbridge Biopharma news, major shareholder Associates L.L.C. Cdk acquired 360,995 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 8th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $4.93 per share, for a total transaction of $1,779,705.35. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 4.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in Strongbridge Biopharma by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 237,053 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,098,000 after purchasing an additional 8,212 shares during the last quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Strongbridge Biopharma by 25.0% during the 1st quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 58,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $514,000 after acquiring an additional 11,600 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its holdings in Strongbridge Biopharma by 125.2% during the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 25,900 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $229,000 after acquiring an additional 14,400 shares during the period. Alps Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Strongbridge Biopharma by 25.1% during the 3rd quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 82,657 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $401,000 after acquiring an additional 16,574 shares during the period. Finally, Laurion Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Strongbridge Biopharma during the 2nd quarter valued at $101,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.24% of the company’s stock.

SBBP stock traded down $0.14 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $4.41. 166,232 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 344,542. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.76, a current ratio of 6.46 and a quick ratio of 6.38. Strongbridge Biopharma has a 52 week low of $3.85 and a 52 week high of $9.25.

Strongbridge Biopharma Company Profile

Strongbridge Biopharma plc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies for rare diseases with unmet needs. The company's commercial products include Keveyis, an oral carbonic anhydrase inhibitor for treating hyperkalemic, hypokalemic, and related variants of primary periodic paralysis in the United States; and Macrilen, an oral growth hormone secretagogue receptor agonist for use in the diagnosis of patients with adult growth hormone deficiency in the United States and Canada.

Read More: How to Use a Moving Average for Trading



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Strongbridge Biopharma (SBBP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Strongbridge Biopharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Strongbridge Biopharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.