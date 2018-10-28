-$0.40 Earnings Per Share Expected for Mongodb Inc (MDB) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Mongodb Inc (NASDAQ:MDB) to announce ($0.40) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Mongodb’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.40) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.41). Mongodb posted earnings of ($0.44) per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 9.1%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, December 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Mongodb will report full-year earnings of ($1.62) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.64) to ($1.62). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of ($1.24) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.36) to ($1.12). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Mongodb.

Get Mongodb alerts:

Mongodb (NASDAQ:MDB) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, September 5th. The company reported ($0.41) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.45) by $0.04. Mongodb had a negative net margin of 57.74% and a negative return on equity of 52.67%. The firm had revenue of $57.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $51.75 million. The firm’s revenue was up 61.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on MDB shares. Monness Crespi & Hardt lifted their target price on shares of Mongodb from $60.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 6th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Mongodb from $57.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 15th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Mongodb from $53.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Mongodb from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Mongodb from $41.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Mongodb currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $71.87.

In other Mongodb news, CFO Michael Lawrence Gordon sold 1,047 shares of Mongodb stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.23, for a total value of $78,765.81. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Dev Ittycheria sold 63,600 shares of Mongodb stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.11, for a total transaction of $5,349,396.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 316,683 shares of company stock valued at $24,801,085 in the last three months. 40.04% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mongodb during the 3rd quarter valued at $106,000. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Mongodb during the 3rd quarter valued at $182,000. Regis Management CO LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mongodb during the 2nd quarter valued at $148,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its position in shares of Mongodb by 409.4% during the 2nd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 3,301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $164,000 after acquiring an additional 2,653 shares during the period. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its position in shares of Mongodb by 36.1% during the 2nd quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 4,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $201,000 after acquiring an additional 1,075 shares during the period. 41.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MDB stock opened at $71.26 on Tuesday. Mongodb has a 52-week low of $24.62 and a 52-week high of $85.25. The company has a current ratio of 3.74, a quick ratio of 3.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01.

Mongodb Company Profile

MongoDB, Inc operates as a general purpose database platform worldwide. The company offers MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, a subscription package for enterprise customers to run in the cloud, on-premise, or in a hybrid environment; MongoDB Atlas, a cloud-hosted database-as-a-service solution; and Community Server, a free-to-download version of its database, which includes the functionality that developers need to get started with MongoDB.

Further Reading: How to interpret a stock’s beta number



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Mongodb (MDB)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Mongodb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mongodb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.