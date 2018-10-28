$0.04 EPS Expected for Zendesk Inc (ZEN) This Quarter

Brokerages forecast that Zendesk Inc (NYSE:ZEN) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.04 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Eight analysts have issued estimates for Zendesk’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.02 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.06. Zendesk posted earnings of ($0.02) per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 300%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Tuesday, October 30th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Zendesk will report full year earnings of $0.14 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.09 to $0.17. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $0.34 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.21 to $0.47. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Zendesk.

Zendesk (NYSE:ZEN) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 31st. The software maker reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.29. Zendesk had a negative return on equity of 28.60% and a negative net margin of 23.24%. The firm had revenue of $141.88 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $137.96 million.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Zendesk from $84.00 to $81.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 23rd. Deutsche Bank assumed coverage on Zendesk in a report on Monday, October 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $85.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Zendesk in a report on Monday, October 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $82.00 target price on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Zendesk from $60.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 11th. Finally, Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price objective on shares of Zendesk in a report on Sunday, August 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Zendesk currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $64.82.

NYSE ZEN traded down $1.23 on Friday, reaching $55.68. The stock had a trading volume of 1,756,337 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,629,391. The company has a current ratio of 2.74, a quick ratio of 2.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. Zendesk has a 12-month low of $29.57 and a 12-month high of $72.76. The stock has a market cap of $5.90 billion, a P/E ratio of -54.06 and a beta of 1.61.

In other Zendesk news, insider Adrian Mcdermott sold 1,809 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.70, for a total value of $115,233.30. Following the sale, the insider now owns 80,267 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,113,007.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Elena Gomez sold 1,092 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.79, for a total value of $66,382.68. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 16,666 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,013,126.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 117,704 shares of company stock worth $7,476,072 in the last three months. 4.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Zendesk by 36.4% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,174,017 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $118,462,000 after acquiring an additional 579,772 shares in the last quarter. Whale Rock Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Zendesk by 11.5% during the second quarter. Whale Rock Capital Management LLC now owns 2,136,638 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $116,425,000 after buying an additional 220,190 shares during the period. Columbus Circle Investors raised its holdings in shares of Zendesk by 24.9% in the 2nd quarter. Columbus Circle Investors now owns 1,134,473 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $61,817,000 after purchasing an additional 226,127 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of Zendesk by 162.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,080,019 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $58,851,000 after purchasing an additional 669,269 shares during the period. Finally, Cadian Capital Management LP raised its holdings in shares of Zendesk by 275.9% in the 2nd quarter. Cadian Capital Management LP now owns 963,339 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $52,492,000 after purchasing an additional 707,039 shares during the period. 91.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Zendesk Company Profile

Zendesk, Inc, a software development company, provides SaaS products for organizations. Its flagship product is Zendesk Support, a system for tracking, prioritizing, and solving customer support tickets across various channels. The company also offers Zendesk Chat, a live chat software to connect with customers on Websites, in applications, and on mobile devices; Zendesk Talk, a cloud-based call center software; Zendesk Guide, a knowledge base that for customer self-service and support agent productivity; Zendesk Message, a customer messaging software; and Zendesk Explore that makes customer data accessible across an organization.

