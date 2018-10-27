Zonecoin Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $0.00 (ZNE)

Zonecoin (CURRENCY:ZNE) traded flat against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on October 27th. During the last week, Zonecoin has traded flat against the dollar. One Zonecoin coin can now be bought for about $0.0098 or 0.00000104 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Zonecoin has a total market cap of $25,297.00 and approximately $0.00 worth of Zonecoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Nectar (NEC) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00007896 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded 8.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.54 or 0.00350000 BTC.

TokenPay (TPAY) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.19 or 0.00018477 BTC.

ChatCoin (CHAT) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000182 BTC.

ECC (ECC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Consensus (SEN) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000062 BTC.

Brickblock (BBK) traded 8.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0804 or 0.00001249 BTC.

HempCoin (THC) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0235 or 0.00000365 BTC.

ToaCoin (TOA) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0872 or 0.00001353 BTC.

Zonecoin Coin Profile

Zonecoin (CRYPTO:ZNE) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 5th, 2016. Zonecoin’s total supply is 2,581,970 coins. Zonecoin’s official Twitter account is @ZonecoinTech . The official website for Zonecoin is www.zonecoin.tech

Buying and Selling Zonecoin

