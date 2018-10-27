ZIX (ZIXI) Shares Up 6.4%

Shares of Zix Co. (NASDAQ:ZIXI) shot up 6.4% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $6.57 and last traded at $6.95. 40,529 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 83% from the average session volume of 239,235 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.53.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ZIXI. BidaskClub raised shares of ZIX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday. ValuEngine raised shares of ZIX from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Craig Hallum raised shares of ZIX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $5.88.

The company has a market capitalization of $265.41 million, a PE ratio of 85.75 and a beta of 0.97.

ZIX (NASDAQ:ZIXI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 23rd. The software maker reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $17.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.73 million. ZIX had a negative net margin of 10.72% and a positive return on equity of 10.74%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.07 earnings per share.

In related news, Director Robert C. Hausmann sold 52,927 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.66, for a total transaction of $299,566.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 71,285 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $403,473.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its stake in ZIX by 62.0% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 24,300 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $131,000 after acquiring an additional 9,300 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in ZIX by 6.8% during the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 188,522 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,016,000 after acquiring an additional 12,022 shares in the last quarter. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in ZIX by 18.7% during the second quarter. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC now owns 79,561 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $429,000 after acquiring an additional 12,530 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in ZIX by 0.8% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,332,956 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $12,575,000 after acquiring an additional 18,463 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY purchased a new position in ZIX during the second quarter valued at $100,000. 69.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ZIX Company Profile (NASDAQ:ZIXI)

Zix Corporation provides email encryption, threat protection, archiving, bring-your-own-device security, and data loss prevention solutions for the healthcare, financial services, insurance, and government sectors primarily in the United States. The company offers Zix Email Encryption that allows an enterprise to use policy-driven rules to determine email messages that should be sent securely to comply with regulations or company-defined policies.

