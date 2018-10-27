Zions Bancorp (ZION) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Zions Bancorp (NASDAQ:ZION) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Wednesday morning. Zacks Investment Research currently has $51.00 target price on the bank’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Zions' shares have outperformed the industry over the past six months. The company’s earnings have surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate in three of the trailing four quarters. Its third-quarter 2018 results reflect rise in net interest income and improving asset quality. Consistent growth in loans and deposits, efforts to improve operating efficiency and higher interest rates will likely continue supporting profitability. While elevated expense levels and its significant exposure toward risky loan portfolios are likely to dent financials to some extent, regulatory nod for removal of the SIFI label is a major positive and provides financial flexibility to the company for announcing capital deployment actions.”

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on ZION. BMO Capital Markets restated a hold rating and issued a $55.00 price target on shares of Zions Bancorp in a research note on Thursday, July 12th. BidaskClub upgraded Zions Bancorp from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, July 19th. ValuEngine upgraded Zions Bancorp from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 9th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a buy rating and issued a $61.00 price target on shares of Zions Bancorp in a research note on Tuesday, July 24th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price target on Zions Bancorp from $62.00 to $56.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Zions Bancorp presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $58.14.

ZION stock opened at $46.56 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The company has a market capitalization of $8.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.40. Zions Bancorp has a twelve month low of $43.50 and a twelve month high of $59.19.

Zions Bancorp (NASDAQ:ZION) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 22nd. The bank reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $701.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $699.87 million. Zions Bancorp had a return on equity of 11.80% and a net margin of 26.57%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.72 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Zions Bancorp will post 3.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 21st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.58%. Zions Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.96%.

In other news, insider Leeanne B. Linderman sold 5,006 shares of Zions Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.62, for a total transaction of $268,421.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Leeanne B. Linderman sold 5,000 shares of Zions Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.10, for a total value of $240,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 23,896 shares of company stock valued at $1,256,529 over the last quarter. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ZION. Nomura Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Zions Bancorp by 1,924.3% during the 2nd quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 860,317 shares of the bank’s stock worth $45,743,000 after acquiring an additional 817,817 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management boosted its stake in shares of Zions Bancorp by 47.2% during the 2nd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 2,474,512 shares of the bank’s stock worth $130,382,000 after acquiring an additional 793,439 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its stake in shares of Zions Bancorp by 120.6% during the 2nd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,422,887 shares of the bank’s stock worth $74,972,000 after acquiring an additional 777,750 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Zions Bancorp by 118.1% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,404,327 shares of the bank’s stock worth $73,994,000 after purchasing an additional 760,488 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boston Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Zions Bancorp by 730.3% during the 2nd quarter. Boston Advisors LLC now owns 432,651 shares of the bank’s stock worth $22,796,000 after purchasing an additional 380,543 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.70% of the company’s stock.

Zions Bancorp Company Profile

Zions Bancorporation, National Association provides various banking and related services primarily in Arizona, California, Colorado, Idaho, Nevada, New Mexico, Oregon, Texas, Utah, Washington, and Wyoming. The company offers community banking services, such as small and medium-sized business and corporate banking; commercial and residential development, construction, and term lending; retail banking; treasury cash management and related products and services; residential mortgage servicing and lending services; trust and wealth management services; capital markets services, including municipal finance advisory and underwriting; and investment services.

