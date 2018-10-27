ZINC 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $14,875.00 (ZINC)

ZINC (CURRENCY:ZINC) traded 18.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on October 27th. During the last week, ZINC has traded up 64.3% against the U.S. dollar. One ZINC token can currently be purchased for about $0.11 or 0.00001636 BTC on major exchanges. ZINC has a total market cap of $563,677.00 and $14,875.00 worth of ZINC was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get ZINC alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00007082 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00003540 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00015413 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0234 or 0.00000363 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.65 or 0.00149709 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.04 or 0.00248907 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0109 or 0.00000169 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $622.75 or 0.09665472 BTC.

0x (ZRX) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00012243 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

ZINC Profile

ZINC’s genesis date was November 7th, 2017. ZINC’s total supply is 24,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,348,635 tokens. ZINC’s official Twitter account is @zinc_work . The official website for ZINC is zinc.work

ZINC Token Trading

ZINC can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Kucoin. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZINC directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ZINC should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ZINC using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for ZINC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ZINC and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.