Zeusshield Price Tops $0.0039 on Exchanges (ZSC)

Zeusshield (CURRENCY:ZSC) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on October 27th. Zeusshield has a market capitalization of $4.47 million and $89,678.00 worth of Zeusshield was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Zeusshield token can now be purchased for $0.0039 or 0.00000060 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including LBank, HitBTC and Gate.io. Over the last week, Zeusshield has traded 7.3% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00007094 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00003595 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00015420 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0235 or 0.00000363 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $9.68 or 0.00149690 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $16.08 or 0.00248727 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0109 or 0.00000169 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $620.63 or 0.09599735 BTC.

0x (ZRX) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00012301 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

About Zeusshield

Zeusshield’s launch date was September 19th, 2017. Zeusshield’s total supply is 5,642,500,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,153,170,765 tokens. Zeusshield’s official Twitter account is @zeusshield and its Facebook page is accessible here . Zeusshield’s official website is zsc.io

Zeusshield Token Trading

Zeusshield can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: LBank, HitBTC and Gate.io. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zeusshield directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Zeusshield should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Zeusshield using one of the exchanges listed above.

