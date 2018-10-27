ZelCash Hits 24-Hour Volume of $29,598.00 (ZEL)

ZelCash (CURRENCY:ZEL) traded 5.3% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on October 26th. ZelCash has a market capitalization of $3.20 million and $29,598.00 worth of ZelCash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ZelCash coin can currently be bought for about $0.0766 or 0.00001188 BTC on exchanges including Trade Satoshi, TradeOgre and Stocks.Exchange. During the last seven days, ZelCash has traded 27.6% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get ZelCash alerts:

Dash (DASH) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $155.59 or 0.02411514 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $43.27 or 0.00670578 BTC.

Aeternity (AE) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.27 or 0.00019658 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.80 or 0.00027966 BTC.

Stratis (STRAT) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.67 or 0.00025862 BTC.

Hshare (HSR) traded 29.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00034804 BTC.

ReddCoin (RDD) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000046 BTC.

PIVX (PIVX) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.34 or 0.00020718 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00010167 BTC.

Emercoin (EMC) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.14 or 0.00017602 BTC.

ZelCash Coin Profile

ZEL is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Equihash

hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 31st, 2018. ZelCash’s total supply is 41,710,400 coins. ZelCash’s official Twitter account is @Zelcash. The Reddit community for ZelCash is /r/zelcash and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. ZelCash’s official website is zel.cash.

ZelCash Coin Trading

ZelCash can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Stocks.Exchange, Trade Satoshi and TradeOgre. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZelCash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ZelCash should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ZelCash using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for ZelCash Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ZelCash and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.