Zacks Investment Research Upgrades GasLog (GLOG) to “Buy”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of GasLog (NYSE:GLOG) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Wednesday. The brokerage currently has $23.00 price target on the shipping company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “GasLog Ltd. is an owner, operator and manager of liquefied natural gas carriers. The Company operates in two segments: vessel ownership and vessel management. The vessel ownership segment consists of chartering out company-owned LNG carriers and the vessel management segment consists of providing LNG carrier technical management services, LNG carrier construction supervision services and other vessel management services. GasLog Ltd. is based in Monaco. “

Get GasLog alerts:

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on GLOG. ValuEngine raised shares of GasLog from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report on Wednesday. BTIG Research assumed coverage on shares of GasLog in a report on Wednesday, July 18th. They set a buy rating and a $23.00 target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank assumed coverage on shares of GasLog in a report on Wednesday, October 10th. They set a buy rating and a $27.00 target price on the stock. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of GasLog in a report on Thursday, September 6th. They set a buy rating and a $22.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised shares of GasLog from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and increased their target price for the stock from $20.00 to $22.00 in a report on Thursday, August 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $21.88.

Shares of NYSE:GLOG traded down $0.27 on Wednesday, reaching $20.40. 461,079 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 520,645. GasLog has a fifty-two week low of $15.75 and a fifty-two week high of $22.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.17.

GasLog (NYSE:GLOG) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 2nd. The shipping company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $126.61 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $139.78 million. GasLog had a negative return on equity of 0.31% and a net margin of 5.56%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.03) earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that GasLog will post 0.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of GasLog by 2.7% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,349,195 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $121,270,000 after acquiring an additional 165,298 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Global Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of GasLog by 11.1% during the second quarter. Eagle Global Advisors LLC now owns 4,079,346 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $77,916,000 after acquiring an additional 407,271 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in GasLog by 12.3% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,134,073 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $59,860,000 after buying an additional 343,971 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in GasLog by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,986,902 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $37,950,000 after buying an additional 96,756 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in GasLog by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 857,100 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $16,371,000 after buying an additional 38,400 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.13% of the company’s stock.

About GasLog

GasLog Ltd. operates as an owner, operator, and manager of liquefied natural gas (LNG) carriers providing support to international energy companies. It provides maritime services for the transportation of LNG on a worldwide basis and vessel management services. As of February 28, 2018, its owned fleet consisted of 28 LNG carriers, including 23 ships on the water and 5 on order.

Read More: Price to Earnings Ratio (PE), For Valuing Stocks

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on GasLog (GLOG)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for GasLog Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GasLog and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.