Zacks Investment Research Upgrades BancFirst (BANF) to Buy

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of BancFirst (NASDAQ:BANF) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Tuesday morning. They currently have $64.00 price objective on the bank’s stock.

According to Zacks, “BancFirst Corporation is a bank holding company for BancFirst. BancFirst Corporation also owns 100% of the common securities of BFC Capital Trust I, and First State Bank. BancFirst’s strategy focuses on providing a full range of commercial banking services to retail customers and small to medium-sized businesses both in the non-metropolitan trade centers and the metropolitan markets. BancFirst operates as a super community bank, managing their community banking offices on a decentralized basis, which permits them to be responsive to local customer needs. “

Get BancFirst alerts:

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on BANF. BidaskClub downgraded BancFirst from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Saturday, June 30th. ValuEngine downgraded BancFirst from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Monday, September 17th.

NASDAQ BANF opened at $56.92 on Tuesday. BancFirst has a 52 week low of $50.80 and a 52 week high of $65.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03. The firm has a market cap of $1.88 billion, a PE ratio of 16.42, a P/E/G ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.67.

BancFirst (NASDAQ:BANF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 19th. The bank reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $98.47 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $96.77 million. BancFirst had a return on equity of 14.15% and a net margin of 25.59%. Sell-side analysts expect that BancFirst will post 3.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 15th. Investors of record on Friday, September 28th were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.11%. This is an increase from BancFirst’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 27th. BancFirst’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.12%.

In related news, insider David Seat sold 528 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.25, for a total transaction of $32,340.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 8,028 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $491,715. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Kevin Lawrence sold 1,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.00, for a total value of $80,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $80,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 2,132 shares of company stock valued at $134,819 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 42.32% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of BANF. Sun Life Financial INC acquired a new stake in shares of BancFirst during the 2nd quarter worth about $124,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System acquired a new position in BancFirst in the 2nd quarter valued at about $210,000. Barclays PLC grew its position in BancFirst by 84.1% in the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 4,933 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $262,000 after acquiring an additional 2,253 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in BancFirst in the 2nd quarter valued at about $284,000. Finally, Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB acquired a new position in BancFirst in the 1st quarter valued at about $285,000. 33.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About BancFirst

BancFirst Corporation operates as the bank holding company for BancFirst that provides a range of commercial banking services to retail customers, and small to medium-sized businesses. It operates through Metropolitan Banks, Community Banks, and Other Financial Services segments. The company offers checking accounts, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, sweep accounts, club accounts, individual retirement accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as overdraft protection and auto draft services.

Recommended Story: What factors cause inflation to rise?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on BancFirst (BANF)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for BancFirst Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BancFirst and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.