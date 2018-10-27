Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Taylor Morrison Home (TMHC) to Sell

Taylor Morrison Home (NYSE:TMHC) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday.

According to Zacks, “Taylor Morrison Home Corporation is a homebuilder and land developer engaged in building single-family detached and attached homes for first-time buyers, move-up families to luxury and active adult customers. The company operates under the Taylor Morrison brand, Monarch brand and Darling Homes brand. It operates in Arizona, California, Colorado, Florida and Texas. Taylor Morrison Home Corporation is headquartered in Scottsdale, Arizona. “

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on TMHC. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of Taylor Morrison Home in a report on Wednesday, June 27th. They issued a “sector perform” rating for the company. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Taylor Morrison Home from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 4th. Barclays set a $22.00 price objective on shares of Taylor Morrison Home and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 1st. JMP Securities lowered their price objective on shares of Taylor Morrison Home from $28.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 2nd. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their price objective on shares of Taylor Morrison Home from $34.00 to $30.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.11.

Shares of TMHC opened at $15.63 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.73 billion, a PE ratio of 7.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 6.86 and a quick ratio of 0.88. Taylor Morrison Home has a fifty-two week low of $14.73 and a fifty-two week high of $28.42.

Taylor Morrison Home (NYSE:TMHC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 1st. The construction company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $980.83 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $923.15 million. Taylor Morrison Home had a net margin of 3.97% and a return on equity of 8.60%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.46 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Taylor Morrison Home will post 2.59 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Taylor Morrison Home by 9.6% in the second quarter. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. now owns 47,215 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $981,000 after buying an additional 4,143 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in Taylor Morrison Home by 17.7% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 232,150 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $5,405,000 after purchasing an additional 34,838 shares during the period. IndexIQ Advisors LLC increased its position in Taylor Morrison Home by 9.9% during the 2nd quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 93,959 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,952,000 after purchasing an additional 8,473 shares during the period. Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new position in Taylor Morrison Home during the 2nd quarter valued at $2,095,000. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its position in Taylor Morrison Home by 107.7% during the 2nd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 58,634 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,218,000 after purchasing an additional 30,405 shares during the period. 99.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Taylor Morrison Home

Taylor Morrison Home Corporation operates as a public homebuilder in the United States. The company designs, builds, and sells single-family detached and attached homes; and develops lifestyle and master-planned communities. It operates under the Taylor Morrison and Darling Homes brand names in Arizona, California, Colorado, Florida, Georgia, Illinois, North Carolina and Texas.

