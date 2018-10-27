Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Selective Insurance Group (SIGI) to Sell

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Selective Insurance Group (NASDAQ:SIGI) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Friday.

According to Zacks, “Selective Insurance’s third-quarter earnings per share beat estimates and increased year over year, banking on disciplined underwriting franchise and strong underlying insurance operations performance. Exposure to cat loss poses an inherent risk to the P&C business, rendering volatility to the company’s earnings. Rising expenses remain a concern as it might restrict the operating margin expansion. Nonetheless, riding on high retention ratio, pure renewal price increases and new business growth, premiums should consistently improve, driving top-line growth. Backed by a rising interest rate environment, the company raised its after-tax net investment income forecast to $156 million for 2018. Geographic expansion plays a vital role when it comes to growth and diversification. The company also remains committed to adding shareholder value via effective capital deployment. Its shares of have surpassed the industry in a year.”

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on SIGI. BidaskClub cut Selective Insurance Group from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Friday, July 27th. Boenning Scattergood reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Selective Insurance Group in a report on Thursday, August 2nd. ValuEngine raised Selective Insurance Group from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, August 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Selective Insurance Group in a report on Tuesday, August 7th. They set an underperform rating and a $54.00 price objective on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Selective Insurance Group currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $60.40.

NASDAQ SIGI traded up $1.16 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $61.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 378,845 shares, compared to its average volume of 246,198. The company has a current ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Selective Insurance Group has a 1 year low of $53.55 and a 1 year high of $65.93. The stock has a market cap of $3.57 billion, a PE ratio of 19.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.26.

Selective Insurance Group (NASDAQ:SIGI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 25th. The insurance provider reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.10. Selective Insurance Group had a return on equity of 11.70% and a net margin of 6.34%. The company had revenue of $666.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $665.10 million. On average, analysts forecast that Selective Insurance Group will post 3.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.29%. This is a boost from Selective Insurance Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 14th. Selective Insurance Group’s dividend payout ratio is 23.15%.

In related news, Director Terrence W. Cavanaugh bought 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $61.47 per share, with a total value of $61,470.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO John J. Marchioni sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.78, for a total value of $1,823,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Selective Insurance Group by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,150,673 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $448,288,000 after purchasing an additional 533,866 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of Selective Insurance Group by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,838,451 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $156,115,000 after purchasing an additional 60,210 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of Selective Insurance Group by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,414,324 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $77,788,000 after purchasing an additional 68,680 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of Selective Insurance Group by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 681,513 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $37,483,000 after purchasing an additional 8,494 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tributary Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Selective Insurance Group by 9.7% during the 2nd quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC now owns 511,897 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $28,154,000 after purchasing an additional 45,468 shares during the last quarter. 77.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Selective Insurance Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance products and services in the United States. It operates in four segments: Standard Commercial Lines, Standard Personal Lines, Excess and Surplus (E&S) Lines, and Investments. The company's products and services include property insurance, which covers the financial consequences of accidental loss of an insured's real and/or personal property; and casualty insurance that covers the financial consequences of employee injuries in the course of employment, and bodily injury and/or property damage to a third party as a result of an insured's negligent acts, omissions, or legal liabilities.

