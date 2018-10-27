Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Redfin (RDFN) to Sell

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Redfin (NASDAQ:RDFN) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Tuesday.

According to Zacks, “Redfin Corporation is engaged in providing residential real estate search and brokerage services. The Company provides an online real estate marketplace and provides real estate services, such as assisting individuals to purchase or sell their residential property. It also provides title and settlement services and originate mortgages. Redfin Corporation is headquartered in Seattle, Washington. “

Several other analysts also recently commented on RDFN. Zelman & Associates initiated coverage on Redfin in a research note on Monday, June 25th. They issued a buy rating for the company. BidaskClub upgraded Redfin from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, June 28th. DA Davidson downgraded Redfin from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $22.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, August 10th. William Blair restated an outperform rating on shares of Redfin in a research note on Friday, August 10th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on Redfin from $25.00 to $20.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $23.58.

Shares of RDFN opened at $15.72 on Tuesday. Redfin has a one year low of $15.23 and a one year high of $31.50.

Redfin (NASDAQ:RDFN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 9th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $142.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $140.12 million. Redfin had a negative return on equity of 10.83% and a negative net margin of 15.12%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.06 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Redfin will post -0.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Redfin news, insider Adam Wiener sold 10,000 shares of Redfin stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.05, for a total transaction of $160,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 208,449 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,345,606.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Scott Nagel sold 6,250 shares of Redfin stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.44, for a total value of $102,750.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 14,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $239,744.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 67,290 shares of company stock valued at $1,229,261 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 8.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of Redfin by 3,863.7% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 23,465 shares of the company’s stock worth $536,000 after buying an additional 22,873 shares in the last quarter. HarbourVest Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Redfin by 29.9% during the 2nd quarter. HarbourVest Partners LLC now owns 147,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,396,000 after buying an additional 33,841 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank bought a new position in shares of Redfin during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,808,000. TD Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Redfin by 9.8% during the 2nd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 67,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,547,000 after buying an additional 6,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new position in shares of Redfin during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $106,000. 77.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Redfin Corporation operates as a real estate brokerage company in the United States. The company operates an online real estate marketplace and provides real estate services, such as assisting individuals to purchase or sell their residential property. It also provides title and settlement services; originates and sells mortgages; and buys and sells residential properties.

