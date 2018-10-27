Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Floor & Decor (FND) to Sell

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Floor & Decor (NYSE:FND) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Tuesday.

According to Zacks, “Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. is a multi-channel specialty retailer of hard surface flooring and related accessories which offering a broad in-stock assortment of tile, wood, laminate and natural stone flooring. Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. is headquartered in Smyrna, Georgia. “

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on FND. TheStreet downgraded Floor & Decor from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a report on Friday, August 31st. Telsey Advisory Group reduced their target price on Floor & Decor from $60.00 to $54.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 3rd. Piper Jaffray Companies downgraded Floor & Decor from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $58.00 to $39.00 in a report on Friday, August 3rd. Guggenheim assumed coverage on Floor & Decor in a report on Wednesday, August 8th. They set a buy rating on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a hold rating and set a $45.00 target price (down previously from $55.00) on shares of Floor & Decor in a report on Friday, August 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Floor & Decor has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $47.06.

Shares of FND opened at $25.41 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.10 and a beta of -1.56. Floor & Decor has a one year low of $25.20 and a one year high of $58.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Floor & Decor (NYSE:FND) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $434.28 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $436.17 million. Floor & Decor had a return on equity of 19.93% and a net margin of 9.10%. Floor & Decor’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.20 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Floor & Decor will post 0.96 EPS for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Corporate Opportunities F. Ares sold 7,744,108 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.00, for a total value of $286,531,996.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 8.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FND. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in shares of Floor & Decor by 32.4% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 87,768 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,330,000 after purchasing an additional 21,494 shares during the period. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group increased its position in shares of Floor & Decor by 37,708.3% during the 2nd quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 4,537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $224,000 after purchasing an additional 4,525 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new position in shares of Floor & Decor during the 2nd quarter valued at $257,000. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc acquired a new position in shares of Floor & Decor during the 2nd quarter valued at $325,000. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of Floor & Decor by 70.4% during the 2nd quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 131,684 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,496,000 after purchasing an additional 54,411 shares during the period.

About Floor & Decor

Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc operates as a multi-channel specialty retailer of hard surface flooring and related accessories. The company's stores offer tile, wood, laminate, and natural stone flooring products, as well as decorative and installation accessories. It serves professional installers, commercial businesses, and do it yourself customers.

