Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Arlington Asset Investment (AI) to Strong Sell

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Arlington Asset Investment (NYSE:AI) from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research note released on Friday morning.

According to Zacks, “Arlington Asset Investment Corp. is a principal investment firm that currently invests primarily in mortgage-related and other assets. “

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine cut shares of Arlington Asset Investment from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Thursday, August 2nd. TheStreet lowered shares of Arlington Asset Investment from a c rating to a d+ rating in a research note on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $13.31.

Shares of AI traded down $0.14 during trading on Friday, reaching $8.34. 546,468 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 554,207. Arlington Asset Investment has a twelve month low of $8.08 and a twelve month high of $12.67. The stock has a market cap of $243.65 million, a PE ratio of 12.64 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.05.

Arlington Asset Investment (NYSE:AI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by ($0.06). Arlington Asset Investment had a negative net margin of 46.83% and a negative return on equity of 11.79%. The company had revenue of $10.34 million for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Arlington Asset Investment will post 2.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 28th will be paid a $0.375 dividend. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 17.99%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 27th. Arlington Asset Investment’s payout ratio is 227.27%.

In other Arlington Asset Investment news, insider J Rock Tonkel, Jr. acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $8.79 per share, with a total value of $87,900.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 359,115 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,156,620.85. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in Arlington Asset Investment in the second quarter worth approximately $117,000. United Services Automobile Association lifted its stake in Arlington Asset Investment by 61.3% in the second quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 18,935 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $195,000 after acquiring an additional 7,196 shares during the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC lifted its stake in Arlington Asset Investment by 44.7% in the second quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 39,090 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $403,000 after acquiring an additional 12,072 shares during the last quarter. BB&T Securities LLC purchased a new position in Arlington Asset Investment in the second quarter worth approximately $123,000. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new position in Arlington Asset Investment in the first quarter worth approximately $194,000. 39.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Arlington Asset Investment

Arlington Asset Investment Corp. (NYSE: AI) is a principal investment firm that currently invests primarily in mortgage-related and other assets. The Company is headquartered in the Washington, DC metropolitan area. For more information, please visit www.arlingtonasset.com.

