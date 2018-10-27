Zacks: Brokerages Expect Immune Design Corp (IMDZ) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.32 Per Share

Analysts predict that Immune Design Corp (NASDAQ:IMDZ) will announce ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Immune Design’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.37) and the highest is ($0.24). Immune Design posted earnings of ($0.52) per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 38.5%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, November 7th.

On average, analysts expect that Immune Design will report full-year earnings of ($1.20) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.32) to ($1.05). For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of ($1.15) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.42) to ($0.93). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Immune Design.

Immune Design (NASDAQ:IMDZ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 1st. The biotechnology company reported ($0.29) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.30) by $0.01. Immune Design had a negative net margin of 2,324.21% and a negative return on equity of 46.95%. The firm had revenue of $0.76 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.64 million.

Several research firms have recently commented on IMDZ. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Immune Design from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 4th. Leerink Swann lowered shares of Immune Design from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 12th. HC Wainwright set a $8.00 price target on shares of Immune Design and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $11.00 price target on shares of Immune Design in a research report on Friday, October 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $7.25.

Shares of NASDAQ IMDZ traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $1.43. 484,358 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 721,267. Immune Design has a 1 year low of $1.37 and a 1 year high of $5.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $70.32 million, a P/E ratio of -0.82 and a beta of 1.77.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. DRW Securities LLC increased its holdings in Immune Design by 59.2% in the 2nd quarter. DRW Securities LLC now owns 58,900 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $268,000 after acquiring an additional 21,900 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Immune Design by 456.7% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 192,330 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $635,000 after acquiring an additional 157,784 shares in the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Immune Design in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $318,000. Portolan Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Immune Design in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,024,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Immune Design by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,917,100 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $6,326,000 after acquiring an additional 49,022 shares in the last quarter. 49.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Immune Design

Immune Design Corp., a clinical-stage immunotherapy company, engages in the research and development of in vivo treatments for cancer. The company primarily develops oncology product candidates based on its ZVex and GLAAS discovery platforms. Its lead products include CMB305, a cancer vaccine targeting the NY-ESO-1 tumor antigen, which is in Phase 2 trial for the treatment of patients with synovial and MRCL sarcoma as a monotherapy; and G100, an antigen agnostic intratumoral product candidate as a monotherapy and combination therapy for the treatment of patients with follicular non-Hodgkin Lymphoma.

