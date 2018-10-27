Zacks: Brokerages Expect Hasbro, Inc. (HAS) to Post $1.72 Earnings Per Share

Equities analysts predict that Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS) will report earnings per share of $1.72 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seven analysts have issued estimates for Hasbro’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.83 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.58. Hasbro reported earnings of $2.30 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 25.2%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, February 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Hasbro will report full-year earnings of $4.22 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.09 to $4.32. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $5.09 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.70 to $5.68. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Hasbro.

Get Hasbro alerts:

Hasbro (NASDAQ:HAS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 22nd. The company reported $1.93 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.23 by ($0.30). The business had revenue of $1.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.71 billion. Hasbro had a net margin of 4.31% and a return on equity of 34.61%. Hasbro’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.09 earnings per share.

Several research firms have commented on HAS. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Hasbro from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday. MKM Partners dropped their price objective on shares of Hasbro to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their price objective on shares of Hasbro from $100.00 to $95.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Hasbro from $93.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 10th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Hasbro from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Hasbro has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $105.20.

NASDAQ HAS traded down $0.79 during trading on Friday, hitting $92.71. 1,543,756 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,694,663. The company has a market cap of $11.87 billion, a PE ratio of 19.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.89. Hasbro has a 12-month low of $79.00 and a 12-month high of $109.60. The company has a quick ratio of 2.11, a current ratio of 2.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 1st will be issued a $0.63 dividend. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.72%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 31st. Hasbro’s payout ratio is 46.15%.

In other news, CFO Deborah Thomas sold 19,683 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.83, for a total value of $1,984,636.89. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 97,083 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,788,878.89. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Tarrant L. Sibley sold 1,525 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $152,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 21,262 shares in the company, valued at $2,126,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 75,971 shares of company stock worth $7,697,608. Insiders own 9.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Strs Ohio increased its position in shares of Hasbro by 4.4% in the second quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 12,266 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,132,000 after purchasing an additional 522 shares during the last quarter. Ronna Sue Cohen increased its position in shares of Hasbro by 1.2% in the third quarter. Ronna Sue Cohen now owns 42,561 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,474,000 after purchasing an additional 523 shares during the last quarter. Suntrust Banks Inc. increased its position in shares of Hasbro by 8.4% in the first quarter. Suntrust Banks Inc. now owns 7,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $644,000 after purchasing an additional 596 shares during the last quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA increased its position in shares of Hasbro by 8.5% in the third quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA now owns 8,078 shares of the company’s stock worth $849,000 after purchasing an additional 633 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Hasbro by 23.8% in the second quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 3,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $310,000 after purchasing an additional 647 shares during the last quarter. 80.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Hasbro

Hasbro, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a play and entertainment company. The company's U.S. and Canada segment markets and sells action figures, arts and crafts, and creative play products; electronic toys and related electronic interactive products; fashion and other dolls, infant products, play sets, preschool toys, plush products, and sports action blasters and accessories; and vehicles and toy-related specialty products, as well as traditional board games, and trading card and role-playing games primarily in the United States and Canada.

Featured Story: Fundamental Analysis

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Hasbro (HAS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Hasbro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hasbro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.