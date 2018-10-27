Zacks: Brokerages Expect Belmond Ltd (BEL) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $195.74 Million

Analysts expect Belmond Ltd (NYSE:BEL) to announce sales of $195.74 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Belmond’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $199.67 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $192.35 million. Belmond posted sales of $183.00 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 7%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, November 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Belmond will report full year sales of $584.89 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $570.73 million to $603.70 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $645.87 million, with estimates ranging from $613.05 million to $668.20 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Belmond.

Belmond (NYSE:BEL) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 8th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.04. Belmond had a negative net margin of 6.84% and a positive return on equity of 1.48%. The company had revenue of $171.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $176.22 million.

A number of research analysts recently commented on BEL shares. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Belmond from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 16th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Belmond from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Belmond from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 10th. Barclays lowered shares of Belmond from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $14.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank upped their price target on shares of Belmond to $17.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.00.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BEL. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA acquired a new position in shares of Belmond during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $150,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS acquired a new position in shares of Belmond during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $198,000. KBC Group NV grew its position in shares of Belmond by 36.0% during the 2nd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 24,188 shares of the company’s stock worth $270,000 after purchasing an additional 6,402 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in shares of Belmond by 212.8% during the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 29,411 shares of the company’s stock worth $328,000 after purchasing an additional 20,009 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in shares of Belmond during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $418,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.06% of the company’s stock.

BEL traded up $0.36 on Friday, reaching $17.68. The company had a trading volume of 678,031 shares, compared to its average volume of 699,412. Belmond has a fifty-two week low of $10.30 and a fifty-two week high of $18.69. The firm has a market cap of $1.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 147.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.08 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 1.57.

Belmond Company Profile

Belmond Ltd. engages in the hotel and travel businesses. As of December 31, 2017, the company owned, invested in, or managed 36 deluxe hotels and resort properties in the United States, Mexico, The Caribbean, Europe, Southern Africa, South America, and Southeast Asia; 1 stand-alone restaurant in New York; 7 tourist trains in Europe, Southeast Asia, and Peru; 1 river cruise in Myanmar; and 1 canal boat business in France.

