Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate TEGNA Inc. (TGNA) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $536.77 Million

Equities analysts forecast that TEGNA Inc. (NYSE:TGNA) will announce $536.77 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for TEGNA’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $532.40 million and the highest estimate coming in at $540.70 million. TEGNA posted sales of $464.26 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 15.6%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, November 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that TEGNA will report full-year sales of $2.17 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.16 billion to $2.18 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $2.15 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.11 billion to $2.18 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for TEGNA.

TEGNA (NYSE:TGNA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.01. TEGNA had a net margin of 25.33% and a return on equity of 27.72%. The firm had revenue of $524.08 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $516.52 million.

Several research firms have weighed in on TGNA. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of TEGNA in a research report on Tuesday, July 31st. They set an “in-line” rating and a $14.00 price objective on the stock. ValuEngine cut shares of TEGNA from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 17th. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on shares of TEGNA in a research report on Wednesday, August 8th. Barrington Research reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on shares of TEGNA in a research report on Thursday, August 16th. Finally, Noble Financial set a $15.00 price objective on shares of TEGNA and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.54.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of TEGNA by 24.3% in the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 529,281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,329,000 after purchasing an additional 103,549 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. acquired a new stake in shares of TEGNA in the 3rd quarter valued at $3,163,000. Smead Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of TEGNA by 27.5% in the 3rd quarter. Smead Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,178,899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,980,000 after purchasing an additional 901,024 shares during the last quarter. Foundry Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of TEGNA by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 713,719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,536,000 after purchasing an additional 16,341 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rothschild Investment Corp IL lifted its stake in shares of TEGNA by 67.1% in the 3rd quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL now owns 56,151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $672,000 after purchasing an additional 22,550 shares during the last quarter. 97.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE TGNA traded down $0.22 on Friday, hitting $10.97. 1,798,776 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,136,133. TEGNA has a 52-week low of $10.00 and a 52-week high of $15.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.80, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a current ratio of 1.93. The stock has a market cap of $2.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.16, a PEG ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 1.62.

TEGNA Inc, a media company, provides broadcast advertising and marketing products and services for businesses. The company operates 47 television stations in 39 markets of the United States that produce local programming, such as news, sports, and entertainment. It offers local and national non-political advertising; political advertising; production of programming from third parties; production of advertising materials; and digital marketing services, as well as advertising services on the stations' Websites, tablets, and mobile products.

