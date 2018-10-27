Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Littelfuse, Inc. (LFUS) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $441.28 Million

Wall Street brokerages predict that Littelfuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFUS) will post $441.28 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for Littelfuse’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $440.00 million and the highest is $444.00 million. Littelfuse posted sales of $317.89 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 38.8%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, October 31st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Littelfuse will report full-year sales of $1.73 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.71 billion to $1.74 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $1.83 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.81 billion to $1.86 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Littelfuse.

Littelfuse (NASDAQ:LFUS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 1st. The technology company reported $2.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.50 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $459.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $458.84 million. Littelfuse had a return on equity of 18.22% and a net margin of 7.36%. Littelfuse’s quarterly revenue was up 46.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.10 EPS.

Several research analysts have recently commented on LFUS shares. ValuEngine lowered Littelfuse from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 4th. CL King set a $248.00 target price on Littelfuse and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 25th. BidaskClub lowered Littelfuse from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 21st. Barrington Research reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Littelfuse in a research report on Tuesday, July 31st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Littelfuse from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $245.00.

In other news, SVP Ian Highley sold 12,118 shares of Littelfuse stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $219.80, for a total value of $2,663,536.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 12,151 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,670,789.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director T J. Chung sold 1,200 shares of Littelfuse stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $227.41, for a total value of $272,892.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 16,940 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,852,325.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 28,502 shares of company stock valued at $6,314,954. Insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Gideon Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Littelfuse during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $205,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc acquired a new position in Littelfuse during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $205,000. Bremer Trust National Association acquired a new position in Littelfuse during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $212,000. Visionary Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Littelfuse during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $214,000. Finally, First Hawaiian Bank acquired a new position in Littelfuse during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $188,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.03% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LFUS traded down $3.62 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $167.60. The stock had a trading volume of 259,648 shares, compared to its average volume of 184,989. The firm has a market cap of $4.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.65, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a current ratio of 3.59, a quick ratio of 2.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Littelfuse has a fifty-two week low of $165.54 and a fifty-two week high of $238.10.

Littelfuse, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells circuit protection products worldwide. The company's Electronics segment offers fuses and fuse accessories, positive temperature coefficient resettable fuses, polymer electrostatic discharge suppressors, varistors, and gas discharge tubes; and semiconductor and power semiconductor products, such as discrete transient voltage suppressor (TVS) diodes, TVS diode arrays, protection and switching thyristors, silicon carbide, metal-oxide-semiconductor field-effect transistors, and silicon carbide diodes, as well as insulated gate bipolar transistors.

