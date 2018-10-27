Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Castlight Health Inc (CSLT) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $38.34 Million

Equities research analysts expect Castlight Health Inc (NYSE:CSLT) to post sales of $38.34 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Castlight Health’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $39.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $38.00 million. Castlight Health posted sales of $34.57 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 10.9%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, November 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Castlight Health will report full-year sales of $153.07 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $151.72 million to $153.90 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $165.48 million, with estimates ranging from $156.40 million to $174.52 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Castlight Health.

Castlight Health (NYSE:CSLT) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 30th. The software maker reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09). The business had revenue of $37.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.85 million. Castlight Health had a negative net margin of 38.02% and a negative return on equity of 22.89%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.07) EPS.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. William Blair reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Castlight Health in a research note on Thursday, October 18th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Castlight Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 20th. Canaccord Genuity dropped their price objective on shares of Castlight Health from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 31st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Castlight Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 11th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 price objective on shares of Castlight Health in a research note on Friday, August 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Castlight Health presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $5.56.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in Castlight Health by 30.9% during the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 69,922 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $297,000 after acquiring an additional 16,520 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in shares of Castlight Health by 3.2% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 734,949 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,683,000 after purchasing an additional 23,028 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY acquired a new stake in shares of Castlight Health in the second quarter valued at approximately $120,000. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Castlight Health in the second quarter valued at approximately $170,000. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH acquired a new stake in shares of Castlight Health in the first quarter valued at approximately $180,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.03% of the company’s stock.

CSLT remained flat at $$2.37 on Friday. 234,114 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 403,614. The firm has a market capitalization of $326.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.12 and a beta of 1.14. Castlight Health has a 52-week low of $2.20 and a 52-week high of $5.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Castlight Health, Inc provides a software-as-a-service platform used for health benefits navigation for employees in the United States. Its platform matches employees to the resources their employers make available to them; managing a condition; and assists them to manage their benefits. The company also offers communication and testing, implementation, and user customer support services.

