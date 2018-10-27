Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (ANF) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $854.41 Million

Brokerages expect Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (NYSE:ANF) to post $854.41 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Abercrombie & Fitch’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $862.10 million and the lowest is $841.26 million. Abercrombie & Fitch posted sales of $859.11 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 0.5%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Friday, November 16th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Abercrombie & Fitch will report full year sales of $3.57 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $3.52 billion to $3.61 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $3.60 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.52 billion to $3.68 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Abercrombie & Fitch.

Get Abercrombie & Fitch alerts:

Abercrombie & Fitch (NYSE:ANF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 30th. The apparel retailer reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $842.41 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $845.11 million. Abercrombie & Fitch had a net margin of 1.05% and a return on equity of 7.02%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.16) earnings per share.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 22nd. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “underweight” rating and issued a $16.00 price target on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch in a research note on Thursday, October 11th. Wedbush reduced their price target on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from $25.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 11th. Finally, William Blair downgraded shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 30th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.14.

Abercrombie & Fitch stock traded up $1.02 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $19.43. 4,111,355 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,227,559. The company has a market capitalization of $1.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.89, a PEG ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Abercrombie & Fitch has a twelve month low of $11.61 and a twelve month high of $29.69.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in Abercrombie & Fitch by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 231,243 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $5,598,000 after buying an additional 5,074 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp raised its holdings in Abercrombie & Fitch by 76.6% in the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 23,503 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $567,000 after buying an additional 10,196 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Abercrombie & Fitch by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 521,332 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $12,621,000 after buying an additional 12,367 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in Abercrombie & Fitch by 491.4% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 141,289 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $3,420,000 after buying an additional 117,398 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB bought a new position in Abercrombie & Fitch in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $228,000.

About Abercrombie & Fitch

Abercrombie & Fitch Co, through its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty retailer. The Company operates in two segments, Hollister and Abercrombie. It offers apparel, intimates, personal care products, and accessories for men, women, and kids under the Hollister, Abercrombie & Fitch, abercrombie kids, and Gilly Hicks brand names.

Read More: How accurate is the Rule of 72?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Abercrombie & Fitch (ANF)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Abercrombie & Fitch Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Abercrombie & Fitch and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.