Zacks: Avid Technology, Inc. (AVID) Given $4.75 Consensus Target Price by Brokerages

Shares of Avid Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVID) have been assigned a consensus broker rating score of 4.00 (Sell) from the two brokers that provide coverage for the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a strong sell rating and one has assigned a hold rating to the company.

Analysts have set a one year consensus price objective of $4.75 for the company and are expecting that the company will post $0.10 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also given Avid Technology an industry rank of 101 out of 255 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on AVID. ValuEngine raised shares of Avid Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Avid Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.75 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 26th.

Shares of AVID traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $5.27. 197,147 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 202,625. The firm has a market capitalization of $220.65 million, a P/E ratio of 13.18 and a beta of 1.95. Avid Technology has a 12-month low of $3.99 and a 12-month high of $7.65.

Avid Technology (NASDAQ:AVID) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 9th. The technology company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.02). Avid Technology had a negative return on equity of 2.51% and a negative net margin of 4.46%. The business had revenue of $98.62 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $98.27 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.26) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Avid Technology will post 0.04 EPS for the current year.

In related news, SVP Peter Ennis sold 8,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.92, for a total value of $50,912.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 41,857 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $247,793.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 7.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AVID. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Avid Technology by 26.2% in the first quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 153,962 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $699,000 after acquiring an additional 31,936 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in Avid Technology by 2.9% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 388,048 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,762,000 after purchasing an additional 10,925 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Avid Technology by 1.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,057,592 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $9,341,000 after purchasing an additional 22,050 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Avid Technology by 1.5% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,872,181 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $8,500,000 after purchasing an additional 27,867 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its holdings in Avid Technology by 196.9% in the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 31,853 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $145,000 after purchasing an additional 21,123 shares in the last quarter. 70.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Avid Technology Company Profile

Avid Technology, Inc develops, markets, sells, and supports software, hardware, and integrated solutions for video and audio content creation, management, and distribution worldwide. The company's video products and solutions include the Media Composer product line that is used to edit film, television programming, news broadcasts, commercials, and other video content; Avid shared storage systems and Avid Interplay asset management solutions, which provide complete network, storage, and database solutions to enable users to simultaneously share and manage media assets throughout a project or organization.

