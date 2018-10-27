Zacks: Analysts Expect Titan International Inc (TWI) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $398.75 Million

Equities analysts expect Titan International Inc (NYSE:TWI) to announce sales of $398.75 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Titan International’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $397.50 million and the highest estimate coming in at $400.00 million. Titan International posted sales of $370.99 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 7.5%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report before the market opens on Friday, November 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Titan International will report full-year sales of $1.64 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.63 billion to $1.65 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $1.72 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.71 billion to $1.73 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Titan International.

Titan International (NYSE:TWI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by ($0.16). The company had revenue of $428.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $427.32 million. Titan International had a negative net margin of 1.47% and a positive return on equity of 3.38%. Titan International’s quarterly revenue was up 17.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.17) earnings per share.

TWI has been the topic of a number of research reports. TheStreet lowered shares of Titan International from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Thursday, August 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Titan International from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 12th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on shares of Titan International from $12.00 to $8.50 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 7th. William Blair cut shares of Titan International from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $21.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, August 3rd. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Titan International from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.50.

In other Titan International news, Director Maurice M. Taylor, Jr. bought 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 7th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $7.20 per share, for a total transaction of $720,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 549,870 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,959,064. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO David A. Martin bought 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 8th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $7.21 per share, with a total value of $144,200.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 17.30% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of Titan International by 30.1% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 20,559 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $259,000 after purchasing an additional 4,752 shares during the last quarter. New Jersey Better Educational Savings Trust lifted its position in shares of Titan International by 37.5% during the 2nd quarter. New Jersey Better Educational Savings Trust now owns 22,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $236,000 after acquiring an additional 6,000 shares during the period. NJ State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan lifted its position in shares of Titan International by 9.1% during the 2nd quarter. NJ State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan now owns 72,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $773,000 after acquiring an additional 6,000 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Titan International by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 380,505 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,798,000 after acquiring an additional 9,632 shares during the period. Finally, Grace & White Inc. NY lifted its position in shares of Titan International by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Grace & White Inc. NY now owns 301,917 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,240,000 after buying an additional 10,285 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.63% of the company’s stock.

NYSE TWI traded up $0.15 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $6.51. 310,580 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 253,132. Titan International has a 52-week low of $6.18 and a 52-week high of $14.53. The company has a current ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. The stock has a market cap of $380.95 million, a PE ratio of -13.29 and a beta of 1.52.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 15th. Investors of record on Friday, September 28th were issued a $0.005 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 27th. This represents a $0.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.31%. Titan International’s dividend payout ratio is currently -4.08%.

Titan International Company Profile

Titan International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells wheels, tires, wheel and tire assemblies, and undercarriage systems and components for off-highway vehicles in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: Agricultural, Earthmoving/Construction, and Consumer.

