Zacks: Analysts Expect Retail Properties of America Inc (RPAI) to Announce $0.25 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Retail Properties of America Inc (NYSE:RPAI) to report earnings per share of $0.25 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have issued estimates for Retail Properties of America’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.26 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.25. Retail Properties of America reported earnings of $0.26 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 3.8%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, October 30th.

On average, analysts expect that Retail Properties of America will report full-year earnings of $1.01 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.01 to $1.02. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $1.04 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.03 to $1.05. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Retail Properties of America.

Retail Properties of America (NYSE:RPAI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by ($0.20). Retail Properties of America had a return on equity of 10.31% and a net margin of 39.61%. The firm had revenue of $119.16 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $120.92 million.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on RPAI shares. Jefferies Financial Group set a $13.00 price target on Retail Properties of America and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 17th. ValuEngine cut Retail Properties of America from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, July 16th. Zacks Investment Research cut Retail Properties of America from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 18th. Deutsche Bank upgraded Retail Properties of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Retail Properties of America from $13.50 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.07.

In related news, Director Gerald M. Gorski sold 3,962 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.61, for a total value of $49,960.82. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 55,129 shares in the company, valued at $695,176.69. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.49% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. AEW Capital Management L P raised its position in Retail Properties of America by 2.4% during the second quarter. AEW Capital Management L P now owns 7,323,093 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $93,589,000 after purchasing an additional 174,000 shares in the last quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Retail Properties of America by 7.3% during the second quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,222,590 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $66,745,000 after purchasing an additional 355,986 shares in the last quarter. Resolution Capital Ltd raised its position in Retail Properties of America by 9.5% during the second quarter. Resolution Capital Ltd now owns 4,066,379 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $51,968,000 after purchasing an additional 351,100 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in Retail Properties of America by 108.4% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 4,037,389 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $51,598,000 after purchasing an additional 2,099,864 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Retail Properties of America by 0.9% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,684,619 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $47,090,000 after purchasing an additional 33,449 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:RPAI traded down $0.22 during trading on Friday, reaching $11.80. 1,429,732 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,106,004. Retail Properties of America has a 12 month low of $10.84 and a 12 month high of $13.60. The stock has a market cap of $2.64 billion, a PE ratio of 11.13 and a beta of 0.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 27th will be paid a $0.166 dividend. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.63%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 26th. Retail Properties of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 62.26%.

About Retail Properties of America

Retail Properties of America, Inc is a REIT that owns and operates high quality, strategically located open-air shopping centers, including properties with a mixed-use component. As of June 30, 2018, the Company owned 105 retail operating properties in the United States representing 19.5 million square feet.

