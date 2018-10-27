Zacks: Analysts Expect Retail Properties of America Inc (RPAI) to Announce $0.25 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Retail Properties of America Inc (NYSE:RPAI) to report earnings per share of $0.25 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have issued estimates for Retail Properties of America’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.26 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.25. Retail Properties of America reported earnings of $0.26 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 3.8%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, October 30th.

On average, analysts expect that Retail Properties of America will report full-year earnings of $1.01 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.01 to $1.02. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $1.04 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.03 to $1.05. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Retail Properties of America.

Retail Properties of America (NYSE:RPAI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by ($0.20). Retail Properties of America had a return on equity of 10.31% and a net margin of 39.61%. The firm had revenue of $119.16 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $120.92 million.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on RPAI shares. Jefferies Financial Group set a $13.00 price target on Retail Properties of America and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 17th. ValuEngine cut Retail Properties of America from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, July 16th. Zacks Investment Research cut Retail Properties of America from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 18th. Deutsche Bank upgraded Retail Properties of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Retail Properties of America from $13.50 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.07.

In related news, Director Gerald M. Gorski sold 3,962 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.61, for a total value of $49,960.82. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 55,129 shares in the company, valued at $695,176.69. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.49% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. AEW Capital Management L P raised its position in Retail Properties of America by 2.4% during the second quarter. AEW Capital Management L P now owns 7,323,093 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $93,589,000 after purchasing an additional 174,000 shares in the last quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Retail Properties of America by 7.3% during the second quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,222,590 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $66,745,000 after purchasing an additional 355,986 shares in the last quarter. Resolution Capital Ltd raised its position in Retail Properties of America by 9.5% during the second quarter. Resolution Capital Ltd now owns 4,066,379 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $51,968,000 after purchasing an additional 351,100 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in Retail Properties of America by 108.4% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 4,037,389 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $51,598,000 after purchasing an additional 2,099,864 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Retail Properties of America by 0.9% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,684,619 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $47,090,000 after purchasing an additional 33,449 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:RPAI traded down $0.22 during trading on Friday, reaching $11.80. 1,429,732 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,106,004. Retail Properties of America has a 12 month low of $10.84 and a 12 month high of $13.60. The stock has a market cap of $2.64 billion, a PE ratio of 11.13 and a beta of 0.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 27th will be paid a $0.166 dividend. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.63%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 26th. Retail Properties of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 62.26%.

About Retail Properties of America

Retail Properties of America, Inc is a REIT that owns and operates high quality, strategically located open-air shopping centers, including properties with a mixed-use component. As of June 30, 2018, the Company owned 105 retail operating properties in the United States representing 19.5 million square feet.

Earnings History and Estimates for Retail Properties of America (NYSE:RPAI)

