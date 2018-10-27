Zacks: Analysts Expect NuStar Energy L.P. (NS) Will Post Earnings of -$3.42 Per Share

Brokerages expect that NuStar Energy L.P. (NYSE:NS) will post earnings per share (EPS) of ($3.42) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for NuStar Energy’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($3.58) and the highest is ($3.27). NuStar Energy reported earnings per share of $0.15 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 2,380%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report before the market opens on Monday, November 5th.

On average, analysts expect that NuStar Energy will report full-year earnings of ($1.97) per share for the current fiscal year. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $1.02 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.06 to $1.85. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover NuStar Energy.

NuStar Energy (NYSE:NS) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 7th. The pipeline company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $486.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $479.32 million. NuStar Energy had a net margin of 11.83% and a return on equity of 11.32%. NuStar Energy’s quarterly revenue was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.05 EPS.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on NS shares. ValuEngine upgraded shares of NuStar Energy from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 2nd. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of NuStar Energy from $22.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 8th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of NuStar Energy from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of NuStar Energy from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $28.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 18th. Finally, US Capital Advisors restated a “hold” rating on shares of NuStar Energy in a report on Tuesday, July 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.00.

NS stock traded down $0.63 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $23.64. The stock had a trading volume of 311,367 shares, compared to its average volume of 553,564. The firm has a market cap of $2.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.94 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99. NuStar Energy has a 1-year low of $19.22 and a 1-year high of $35.91.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Summit Trail Advisors LLC increased its stake in NuStar Energy by 370.8% in the first quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 164,855 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $165,000 after purchasing an additional 129,842 shares in the last quarter. Catawba Capital Management VA bought a new stake in shares of NuStar Energy during the second quarter worth about $214,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in shares of NuStar Energy during the third quarter worth about $216,000. HRT Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of NuStar Energy during the second quarter worth about $279,000. Finally, McQueen Ball & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of NuStar Energy during the third quarter worth about $312,000. 46.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NuStar Energy Company Profile

NuStar Energy L.P. engages in the terminalling, storage, and marketing of petroleum products in Texas. The company also engages in the transportation of petroleum products and anhydrous ammonia. It operates through three segments: Pipeline, Storage, and Fuels Marketing. The Pipeline segment transports refined petroleum products, crude oil, and anhydrous ammonia.

