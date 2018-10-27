Zacks: Analysts Expect Genuine Parts (GPC) Will Announce Earnings of $1.32 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) to announce $1.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Genuine Parts’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.29 to $1.35. Genuine Parts reported earnings of $1.12 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 17.9%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 19th.

On average, analysts expect that Genuine Parts will report full year earnings of $5.65 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.62 to $5.68. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $6.00 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.85 to $6.18. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Genuine Parts.

Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 18th. The specialty retailer reported $1.48 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.48. The company had revenue of $4.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.71 billion. Genuine Parts had a return on equity of 22.54% and a net margin of 3.99%. Genuine Parts’s revenue was up 15.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.16 earnings per share.

Several research firms have weighed in on GPC. ValuEngine raised Genuine Parts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 19th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Genuine Parts from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 19th. Wedbush raised their price objective on Genuine Parts from $93.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Genuine Parts to $99.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Genuine Parts presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $102.80.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc acquired a new position in shares of Genuine Parts during the second quarter worth about $110,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of Genuine Parts by 87.8% during the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,613 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $148,000 after purchasing an additional 754 shares in the last quarter. Piedmont Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Genuine Parts during the second quarter worth about $158,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its stake in shares of Genuine Parts by 50.3% during the second quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 1,828 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $168,000 after purchasing an additional 612 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Genuine Parts during the second quarter worth about $201,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.57% of the company’s stock.

Genuine Parts stock traded down $2.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $98.56. 1,392,311 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,057,918. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 1.33. The company has a market capitalization of $14.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.42, a PEG ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.17. Genuine Parts has a 12-month low of $84.71 and a 12-month high of $107.75.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 1st. Investors of record on Friday, September 7th were issued a $0.72 dividend. This represents a $2.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.92%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 6th. Genuine Parts’s payout ratio is currently 62.07%.

Genuine Parts Company Profile

Genuine Parts Company distributes automotive replacement and industrial parts, electrical and electronic materials, and business products in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Australasia, France, the United Kingdom, Germany, and Poland. The company distributes automotive replacement parts for imported vehicles, trucks, SUVs, buses, motorcycles, recreational vehicles, farm vehicles, small engines, farm equipment, and heavy duty equipment through 57 NAPA automotive parts distribution centers and 1,100 NAPA AUTO PARTS stores.

