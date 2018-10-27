Zacks: Analysts Expect Fusion Telecommunications International, Inc. (FSNN) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $134.85 Million

Brokerages forecast that Fusion Telecommunications International, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSNN) will announce sales of $134.85 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Fusion Telecommunications International’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $142.43 million and the lowest is $127.27 million. Fusion Telecommunications International posted sales of $36.36 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 270.9%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 12th.
According to Zacks, analysts expect that Fusion Telecommunications International will report full-year sales of $478.56 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $435.22 million to $521.90 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $581.53 million, with estimates ranging from $580.89 million to $582.17 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Fusion Telecommunications International.
Fusion Telecommunications International (NASDAQ:FSNN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 14th. The Wireless communications provider reported ($0.34) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.15). Fusion Telecommunications International had a negative return on equity of 147.98% and a negative net margin of 13.39%. The firm had revenue of $120.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $123.57 million.
In other Fusion Telecommunications International news, insider Jonathan Kaufman sold 86,440 shares of Fusion Telecommunications International stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.00, for a total transaction of $345,760.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 26,061 shares in the company, valued at approximately $104,244. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 19.10% of the company’s stock.
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Fusion Telecommunications International during the 2nd quarter valued at $2,809,000. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in shares of Fusion Telecommunications International by 212.6% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 238,984 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $942,000 after acquiring an additional 162,538 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Fusion Telecommunications International by 673.3% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 108,195 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $349,000 after acquiring an additional 94,204 shares in the last quarter. KEMPER Corp purchased a new position in shares of Fusion Telecommunications International during the 2nd quarter valued at $357,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Fusion Telecommunications International by 43.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 56,098 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $181,000 after acquiring an additional 17,046 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.33% of the company’s stock.
NASDAQ FSNN traded down $0.13 on Friday, hitting $2.34. 150,762 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 166,000. Fusion Telecommunications International has a 52-week low of $2.34 and a 52-week high of $6.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.40, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.49. The stock has a market cap of $193.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.15 and a beta of 1.57.
About Fusion Telecommunications International
Fusion Connect, Inc provides integrated cloud solutions to small, medium, and large businesses. Its proprietary service platform enables the integration of solutions in the cloud, including cloud voice and unified communications, contact center, cloud connectivity, and cloud computing, as well as additional cloud services, such as storage and security.
Featured Article: Treasury Bonds
Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Fusion Telecommunications International (FSNN)
For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com
Receive News & Ratings for Fusion Telecommunications International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fusion Telecommunications International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.