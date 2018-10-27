Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Synaptics, Incorporated (SYNA) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $411.04 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect that Synaptics, Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYNA) will report sales of $411.04 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for Synaptics’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $408.80 million and the highest estimate coming in at $413.00 million. Synaptics posted sales of $417.40 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 1.5%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, November 8th.

On average, analysts expect that Synaptics will report full-year sales of $1.67 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.66 billion to $1.69 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $1.73 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.71 billion to $1.77 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Synaptics.

Get Synaptics alerts:

Synaptics (NASDAQ:SYNA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 9th. The software maker reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $388.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $391.75 million. Synaptics had a negative net margin of 7.61% and a positive return on equity of 11.07%. The firm’s revenue was down 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.18 earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Synaptics from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Synaptics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 11th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Synaptics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 2nd. Lake Street Capital restated a “hold” rating and set a $52.00 target price on shares of Synaptics in a research report on Friday, August 10th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities set a $55.00 target price on shares of Synaptics and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Synaptics currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $52.36.

In related news, insider Rick Bergman sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.35, for a total transaction of $967,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 148,960 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,202,216. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 2.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Retirement Systems of Alabama lifted its holdings in shares of Synaptics by 13.1% during the third quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 180,700 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $8,244,000 after purchasing an additional 20,879 shares during the period. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Synaptics during the third quarter worth $156,000. West Coast Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Synaptics by 4.2% during the third quarter. West Coast Financial LLC now owns 80,443 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,670,000 after purchasing an additional 3,231 shares during the period. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Synaptics during the third quarter worth $103,000. Finally, GHP Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Synaptics by 12.6% during the third quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 43,235 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,972,000 after purchasing an additional 4,850 shares during the period. 98.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of SYNA traded down $0.78 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $36.18. 562,782 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 506,415. The company has a current ratio of 2.61, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The firm has a market cap of $1.31 billion, a PE ratio of 18.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.77. Synaptics has a 52-week low of $33.73 and a 52-week high of $55.25.

About Synaptics

Synaptics Incorporated develops, markets, and sells intuitive human interface solutions for electronic devices and products worldwide. The company offers its products and solutions for smartphones, tablets, and touchscreen applications, as well as mobile, handheld, wireless, and entertainment devices; notebook applications; and other personal computer (PC) product applications.

Featured Story: Understanding the different types of bonds

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Synaptics (SYNA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Synaptics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Synaptics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.