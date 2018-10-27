Zacks: Analysts Anticipate ITT Inc (ITT) to Post $0.79 Earnings Per Share

Equities analysts predict that ITT Inc (NYSE:ITT) will post $0.79 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Seven analysts have made estimates for ITT’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.82 and the lowest is $0.77. ITT posted earnings of $0.66 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 19.7%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Friday, November 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that ITT will report full-year earnings of $3.14 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.10 to $3.17. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $3.57 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.41 to $3.65. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow ITT.

Get ITT alerts:

ITT (NYSE:ITT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 3rd. The conglomerate reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.04. ITT had a return on equity of 15.40% and a net margin of 7.02%. The business had revenue of $696.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $685.80 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.55 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on ITT shares. DA Davidson set a $70.00 price target on ITT and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 6th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on ITT from $59.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 6th. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and set a $67.00 price target (up previously from $60.00) on shares of ITT in a research note on Friday, August 3rd. ValuEngine upgraded ITT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded ITT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $66.13.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Welch & Forbes LLC purchased a new position in shares of ITT in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $208,000. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. purchased a new position in shares of ITT in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $211,000. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of ITT in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $224,000. Gifford Fong Associates purchased a new position in shares of ITT in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $261,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of ITT in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $262,000. Institutional investors own 90.57% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ITT traded up $0.83 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $48.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 825,932 shares, compared to its average volume of 722,058. The company has a market cap of $4.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.84, a PEG ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.65. ITT has a 12-month low of $46.05 and a 12-month high of $63.04.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 7th will be paid a $0.134 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 6th. This represents a $0.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.10%. ITT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 20.85%.

ITT Company Profile

ITT Inc manufactures and sells engineered critical components and customized technology solutions for the energy, transportation, and industrial markets worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Industrial Process, Motion Technologies, and Connect & Control Technologies. The Industrial Process segment designs and manufactures industrial pumps, valves, and plant optimization systems; and centrifugal pumps, vertical centrifugal pumps, twin screw and positive displacement pumps, and water systems, as well as aftermarket solutions, such as repairs and upgrades services.

Featured Story: Day Trading – Risk Worth the Reward?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on ITT (ITT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for ITT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ITT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.