Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Great Ajax Corp (AJX) Will Post Earnings of $0.44 Per Share

Posted by on Oct 27th, 2018 // No Comments

Brokerages forecast that Great Ajax Corp (NYSE:AJX) will post earnings of $0.44 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Great Ajax’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.43 to $0.44. Great Ajax reported earnings of $0.38 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 15.8%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, November 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Great Ajax will report full year earnings of $1.62 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.60 to $1.64. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $1.78 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.72 to $1.84. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Great Ajax.

Great Ajax (NYSE:AJX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $14.78 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.51 million. Great Ajax had a net margin of 50.12% and a return on equity of 9.38%.

AJX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Great Ajax from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 9th. ValuEngine cut Great Ajax from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.50.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AJX. Wealthsource Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Great Ajax in the second quarter valued at $181,000. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Great Ajax by 39.6% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 25,444 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $346,000 after buying an additional 7,220 shares in the last quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Great Ajax by 18.5% in the second quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 32,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $419,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Great Ajax by 16.0% in the second quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC now owns 58,650 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $767,000 after buying an additional 8,110 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Great Ajax by 7.8% in the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 61,315 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $802,000 after buying an additional 4,415 shares in the last quarter. 69.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE AJX traded down $0.08 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $12.93. 34,198 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 29,287. The stock has a market cap of $244.87 million, a PE ratio of 8.24 and a beta of 0.64. Great Ajax has a 12 month low of $12.27 and a 12 month high of $14.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.28, a quick ratio of 4.28 and a current ratio of 4.28.

About Great Ajax

Great Ajax Corp. acquires, invests in, and manages a portfolio of residential mortgage and small balance commercial mortgage loans. It also holds real estate-owned properties, such as one to four unit homes and smaller commercial properties acquired upon the foreclosure or other settlement of its non-performing loans, as well as through outright purchases.

Featured Story: What is the Book Value of a Share?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Great Ajax (AJX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Great Ajax (NYSE:AJX)

Receive News & Ratings for Great Ajax Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Great Ajax and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Leave a Reply