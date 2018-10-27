Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Great Ajax Corp (AJX) Will Post Earnings of $0.44 Per Share

Brokerages forecast that Great Ajax Corp (NYSE:AJX) will post earnings of $0.44 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Great Ajax’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.43 to $0.44. Great Ajax reported earnings of $0.38 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 15.8%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, November 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Great Ajax will report full year earnings of $1.62 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.60 to $1.64. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $1.78 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.72 to $1.84. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Great Ajax.

Get Great Ajax alerts:

Great Ajax (NYSE:AJX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $14.78 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.51 million. Great Ajax had a net margin of 50.12% and a return on equity of 9.38%.

AJX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Great Ajax from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 9th. ValuEngine cut Great Ajax from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.50.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AJX. Wealthsource Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Great Ajax in the second quarter valued at $181,000. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Great Ajax by 39.6% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 25,444 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $346,000 after buying an additional 7,220 shares in the last quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Great Ajax by 18.5% in the second quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 32,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $419,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Great Ajax by 16.0% in the second quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC now owns 58,650 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $767,000 after buying an additional 8,110 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Great Ajax by 7.8% in the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 61,315 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $802,000 after buying an additional 4,415 shares in the last quarter. 69.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE AJX traded down $0.08 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $12.93. 34,198 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 29,287. The stock has a market cap of $244.87 million, a PE ratio of 8.24 and a beta of 0.64. Great Ajax has a 12 month low of $12.27 and a 12 month high of $14.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.28, a quick ratio of 4.28 and a current ratio of 4.28.

About Great Ajax

Great Ajax Corp. acquires, invests in, and manages a portfolio of residential mortgage and small balance commercial mortgage loans. It also holds real estate-owned properties, such as one to four unit homes and smaller commercial properties acquired upon the foreclosure or other settlement of its non-performing loans, as well as through outright purchases.

Featured Story: What is the Book Value of a Share?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Great Ajax (AJX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Great Ajax Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Great Ajax and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.