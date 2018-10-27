Xunlei (XNET) Downgraded by ValuEngine

ValuEngine downgraded shares of Xunlei (NASDAQ:XNET) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Xunlei from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research report on Saturday, October 13th. TheStreet cut shares of Xunlei from a c- rating to a d rating in a research report on Thursday, August 16th.

Shares of NASDAQ XNET opened at $6.00 on Wednesday. Xunlei has a 12-month low of $5.29 and a 12-month high of $27.00.

Xunlei (NASDAQ:XNET) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 15th. The software maker reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $65.39 million for the quarter. Xunlei had a negative net margin of 4.65% and a negative return on equity of 3.89%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new stake in shares of Xunlei during the 2nd quarter valued at about $113,000. Stevens Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Xunlei during the 2nd quarter valued at about $114,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new stake in shares of Xunlei during the 2nd quarter valued at about $172,000. Fox Run Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in shares of Xunlei during the 3rd quarter valued at about $184,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Xunlei during the 2nd quarter valued at about $197,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 20.69% of the company’s stock.

Xunlei Company Profile

Xunlei Limited, a cloud-based acceleration technology company, operates an Internet platform for digital media content in the People's Republic of China. The company's platform is based on cloud computing that enables users to access, manage, and consume digital media content. It offers Xunlei Accelerator, which enables users to accelerate digital transmission over the Internet; and cloud acceleration subscription services that offer users premium services through various products, such as Green Channel and Offline Accelerator.

