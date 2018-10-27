Xcel Energy (XEL) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Xcel Energy (NYSE:XEL) issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The utilities provider reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by ($0.02), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $3.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.08 billion. Xcel Energy had a return on equity of 10.44% and a net margin of 10.06%. Xcel Energy updated its FY 2018 guidance to $2.45-2.49 EPS and its FY 2019 guidance to $2.55-2.65 EPS.

Shares of XEL traded down $0.92 on Friday, reaching $48.51. 4,737,975 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,376,750. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.87. Xcel Energy has a 12 month low of $41.51 and a 12 month high of $52.22.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, October 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 14th were given a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.13%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 13th.

In other news, SVP Judy M. Poferl sold 7,182 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.67, for a total transaction of $349,547.94. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 25,460 shares in the company, valued at $1,239,138.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director Lynn Casey acquired 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 5th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $48.89 per share, for a total transaction of $48,890.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,131 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $153,074.59. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Barclays assumed coverage on Xcel Energy in a research report on Tuesday, July 10th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $53.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Xcel Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Xcel Energy from $49.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 11th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.22.

About Xcel Energy

Xcel Energy Inc is a public utility holding company. The Company’s operations include the activity of four utility subsidiaries that serve electric and natural gas customers in eight states. The Company’s segments include regulated electric utility, regulated natural gas utility and all other. The Company’s utility subsidiaries include NSP-Minnesota, NSP-Wisconsin, Public Service Company of Colorado (PSCo) and Southwestern Public Service Co (SPS), which serve customers in portions of Colorado, Michigan, Minnesota, New Mexico, North Dakota, South Dakota, Texas and Wisconsin.

