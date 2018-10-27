Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB Cuts Stake in Express Scripts Holding Co (ESRX)

Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB decreased its position in shares of Express Scripts Holding Co (NASDAQ:ESRX) by 9.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 100,552 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,011 shares during the quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB’s holdings in Express Scripts were worth $9,553,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ESRX. Abrams Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in Express Scripts in the 2nd quarter worth about $204,846,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its stake in Express Scripts by 124.5% in the 2nd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,971,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,196,000 after purchasing an additional 1,093,200 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Express Scripts by 117.6% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,419,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,626,000 after purchasing an additional 767,426 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in Express Scripts in the 2nd quarter worth about $54,695,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Express Scripts by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 35,424,185 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,735,103,000 after purchasing an additional 538,578 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.76% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on ESRX shares. BidaskClub downgraded Express Scripts from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 10th. Robert W. Baird downgraded Express Scripts from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $81.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, July 20th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Express Scripts from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, July 23rd. William Blair upgraded Express Scripts from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Express Scripts to $94.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Express Scripts has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $86.36.

In other news, insider Christine Houston sold 12,898 shares of Express Scripts stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total value of $1,096,330.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 110,908 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,427,180. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . 0.79% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of Express Scripts stock opened at $94.28 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.71. The company has a market capitalization of $53.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.01. Express Scripts Holding Co has a one year low of $58.58 and a one year high of $97.22.

Express Scripts (NASDAQ:ESRX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 1st. The company reported $2.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.20 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $25.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.43 billion. Express Scripts had a return on equity of 25.49% and a net margin of 4.65%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.73 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Express Scripts Holding Co will post 9.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Express Scripts

Express Scripts Holding Company operates as a pharmacy benefit management (PBM) company in the United States and Canada. The company's PBM segment offers clinical solutions; and specialized pharmacy care, home delivery and specialty pharmacy, retail network pharmacy administration, benefit design consultation, drug utilization review, drug formulary management, public exchange, administration of group purchasing organization, and digital consumer health and drug information services.

