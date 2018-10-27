X Financial (XYF) Sets New 1-Year Low at $8.08

Shares of X Financial (NYSE:XYF) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $8.08 and last traded at $8.18, with a volume of 100 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $8.51.

XYF has been the subject of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on X Financial in a report on Monday, October 15th. They set an “equal weight” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank initiated coverage on X Financial in a report on Monday, October 15th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

About X Financial (NYSE:XYF)

X Financial provides personal finance services in the People's Republic of China. The company offers a suite of products connecting borrowers and investors through a proprietary Internet platform. It provides loan products, which include Xiaoying card loan and Xiaoying preferred loan; and investment opportunities through wealth management platform, Xiaoying wealth management with insurance protection.

