Wynn Resorts, Limited (WYNN) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $1.64 Billion

Equities research analysts expect Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN) to post sales of $1.64 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for Wynn Resorts’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $1.60 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $1.68 billion. Wynn Resorts reported sales of $1.61 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 1.9%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Thursday, October 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Wynn Resorts will report full-year sales of $6.63 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $6.57 billion to $6.68 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $7.27 billion, with estimates ranging from $7.12 billion to $7.46 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Wynn Resorts.

Get Wynn Resorts alerts:

Wynn Resorts (NASDAQ:WYNN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 1st. The casino operator reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.96 by ($0.43). Wynn Resorts had a return on equity of 69.17% and a net margin of 7.90%. The company had revenue of $1.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.72 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.18 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Nomura decreased their price objective on Wynn Resorts from $220.00 to $181.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 9th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on Wynn Resorts from $230.00 to $229.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 29th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Wynn Resorts from $200.00 to $187.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 2nd. ValuEngine downgraded Wynn Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 15th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded Wynn Resorts from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $185.11.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in Wynn Resorts by 115.4% in the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 614 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $103,000 after purchasing an additional 329 shares in the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp increased its stake in Wynn Resorts by 87.9% in the 2nd quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 823 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $138,000 after purchasing an additional 385 shares in the last quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd increased its stake in Wynn Resorts by 21.6% in the 2nd quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 2,226 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $372,000 after purchasing an additional 395 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its stake in Wynn Resorts by 26.9% in the 1st quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 1,887 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $344,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Securian Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Wynn Resorts by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc now owns 8,751 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $1,464,000 after purchasing an additional 407 shares in the last quarter. 75.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wynn Resorts stock traded down $2.71 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $100.51. 2,900,675 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,671,773. Wynn Resorts has a twelve month low of $97.24 and a twelve month high of $203.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.41, a PEG ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.41.

About Wynn Resorts

Wynn Resorts, Limited develops, owns, and operates destination casino resorts. As of February 15, 2018, the company's Wynn Macau segment had approximately 273,000 square feet of casino space, which offered 316 table games and 988 slot machines, private gaming salons, sky casinos, and a poker pit; 2 luxury hotel towers with a total of 1,008 guest rooms and suites; 8 food and beverage outlets; 59,000 square feet of retail space; 31,000 square feet of meeting and convention space; recreation and leisure facilities comprising 2 health clubs, spas, a salon, and a pool; and a rotunda show, a Chinese zodiac-inspired ceiling.

Recommended Story: What are the risks of holding treasury bonds?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Wynn Resorts (WYNN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Wynn Resorts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wynn Resorts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.