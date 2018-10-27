WPX Energy (WPX) Now Covered by Wells Fargo & Co

Wells Fargo & Co started coverage on shares of WPX Energy (NYSE:WPX) in a research note published on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued an outperform rating and a $27.00 price target on the oil and gas producer’s stock.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of WPX Energy from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, August 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of WPX Energy in a report on Friday, September 28th. They set a buy rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of WPX Energy from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, September 4th. Seaport Global Securities set a $28.00 price target on shares of WPX Energy and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, October 3rd. Finally, Scotiabank reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $26.00 price target on shares of WPX Energy in a report on Thursday, September 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $23.00.

Shares of WPX stock opened at $16.31 on Tuesday. WPX Energy has a one year low of $10.18 and a one year high of $20.80. The company has a current ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

WPX Energy (NYSE:WPX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 1st. The oil and gas producer reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.04. WPX Energy had a negative net margin of 30.02% and a negative return on equity of 0.97%. The company had revenue of $430.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $432.92 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.18 EPS. WPX Energy’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that WPX Energy will post 0.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of WPX. Hartford Financial Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of WPX Energy in the second quarter worth approximately $108,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new position in shares of WPX Energy in the second quarter worth approximately $108,000. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of WPX Energy in the second quarter worth approximately $177,000. Usca Ria LLC purchased a new position in shares of WPX Energy in the second quarter worth approximately $186,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of WPX Energy by 132.5% in the first quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 13,219 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $195,000 after buying an additional 7,534 shares during the last quarter. 93.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

WPX Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas exploration and production company, engages in the exploitation and development of unconventional properties in the United States. The company's principal areas of operation include the Delaware Basin in Texas and New Mexico; the Williston Basin in North Dakota; and the San Juan Basin in New Mexico and Colorado.

