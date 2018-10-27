Winpak (WPK) Earns “Market Perform” Rating from Raymond James

Raymond James restated their market perform rating on shares of Winpak (TSE:WPK) in a research note released on Friday morning. They currently have a C$55.00 price target on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on WPK. Royal Bank of Canada set a C$47.00 price target on Winpak and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research report on Saturday, July 14th. CIBC reduced their price target on Winpak from C$55.00 to C$54.00 in a research report on Friday, October 5th. Finally, TD Securities cut their price objective on Winpak from C$50.00 to C$49.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of C$50.50.

Shares of TSE:WPK traded down C$2.41 on Friday, reaching C$43.86. The company had a trading volume of 210,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 46,159. Winpak has a twelve month low of C$42.50 and a twelve month high of C$52.45.

Winpak (TSE:WPK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 26th. The company reported C$0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.52 by C$0.04. Winpak had a return on equity of 13.22% and a net margin of 12.08%. The company had revenue of C$290.64 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$290.30 million.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 11th. Investors of record on Monday, October 1st were given a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 28th. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.27%.

In related news, insider Kevin Mathew Byers sold 2,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$36.31, for a total transaction of C$79,882.00.

Winpak Company Profile

Winpak Ltd. manufactures and distributes packaging materials and related packaging machines in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company offers medical packaging products, including thermoforming films, pre-made cups, lidding films, die-cut lids, pouches, central supply room wraps and draping films, and packaging machinery; pharmaceutical packaging products, such as blister foils, pouch stock products, child-resistant blister lidding products, and cold form laminates; and laminations for pouches and lidding applications for personal care products, such as cosmetics, skin creams, and shampoos.

