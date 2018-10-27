Western Digital (WDC) PT Lowered to $53.00 at Morgan Stanley

Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC) had its target price decreased by Morgan Stanley from $96.00 to $53.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. Morgan Stanley currently has a reduce rating on the data storage provider’s stock.

Several other research firms have also commented on WDC. Zacks Investment Research lowered Western Digital from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, July 17th. Mizuho reiterated a buy rating on shares of Western Digital in a research report on Friday, July 27th. Cross Research downgraded Western Digital from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, July 27th. BidaskClub downgraded Western Digital from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Thursday, August 2nd. Finally, Longbow Research downgraded Western Digital from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Friday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Western Digital presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $88.13.

Western Digital stock traded down $9.82 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $44.19. 29,760,435 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,469,562. The firm has a market cap of $15.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.27 and a beta of 0.90. Western Digital has a fifty-two week low of $42.00 and a fifty-two week high of $106.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 2.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95.

Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 26th. The data storage provider reported $3.61 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.20 by $0.41. The firm had revenue of $5.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.07 billion. Western Digital had a return on equity of 35.37% and a net margin of 2.46%. Western Digital’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.93 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Western Digital will post 10.45 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 28th were given a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 27th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.53%. Western Digital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.80%.

Western Digital declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, July 26th that permits the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the data storage provider to buy up to 22.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, CFO Mark P. Long sold 1,214 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.65, for a total value of $82,127.10. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 191,154 shares in the company, valued at $12,931,568.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Mark P. Long sold 24,938 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.83, for a total value of $1,766,358.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 215,963 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,296,659.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 32,772 shares of company stock worth $2,298,763. Company insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Western Digital by 9.2% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,040,844 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $1,628,774,000 after acquiring an additional 1,772,435 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management lifted its position in shares of Western Digital by 4.6% in the second quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 3,398,246 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $263,058,000 after acquiring an additional 149,934 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Western Digital by 1.7% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,060,836 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $236,931,000 after acquiring an additional 49,960 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of Western Digital by 6.2% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,321,676 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $179,720,000 after acquiring an additional 135,550 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TCW Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Western Digital by 2.9% in the second quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 2,160,384 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $167,236,000 after acquiring an additional 61,116 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.57% of the company’s stock.

About Western Digital

Western Digital Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells data storage devices and solutions worldwide. It offers client devices, including hard disk drives (HDDs) and solid state drives (SSDs) for computing devices, such as desktop and notebook PCs, security surveillance systems, gaming consoles, and set top boxes; flash-based embedded storage products for mobile phones, tablets, notebook PCs, and other portable and wearable devices, as well as automotive, IoT, industrial, and connected home applications; flash-based memory wafers; and embedded storage solutions and iNAND embedded flash products, such as multi-chip package solutions.

